Star Trek's DeForest Kelley Appeared In A Show That Was An Inspiration For Supernatural

DeForest Kelley might be best known for exploring the final frontier as Dr. Bones McCoy in "Star Trek," but he also appeared in an influential, Earthbound series about exploring America — one that was named for its most famous highway. That show, "Route 66," would later go on to inspire another long-running genre series, "Supernatural."

"Route 66" premiered on CBS on October 7, 1960. Martin Milner and George Maharis starred as Tod Stiles and Buz Murdock, two aimless, wandering friends who drive around the country in a convertible searching for something ineffable. Each episode — which was shot on location across the U.S., in locations as varied as Butte, Montana, Boston, and a Florida swamp — would have the protagonists encounter new people and learn a little something from them. It was kind of like a TV version of Jack Kerouac's novel "On the Road," to the point where Kerouac twice tried suing the show's writer, Stirling Silliphant, for plagiarism.

Kelley was one of the many people who Tod and Buz encountered on their long road trip. He appeared in the 15th episode of the first season, "The Clover Throne," playing a Californian contractor who clashes with the owner of a farmer whose property stands in the way of a new highway expansion. Kelley wasn't the only member of the Starship Enterprise crew to take a ride on "Route 66," either: In 1963, William Shatner appeared in the season four episode "Build Your Houses With Their Backs to the Sea."