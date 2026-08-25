William Shatner's First Twilight Zone Episode Actually Taught Viewers An Important Lesson

Legendary actor William Shatner will forever be known to most as Captain James T. Kirk, but the "Star Trek" icon has been part of some other excellent TV shows too. One such show was the classic 1959 series "The Twilight Zone," where the major movie star's first appearance on the series taught viewers an important life lesson.

The lesson was simple: The episode deftly communicated to audiences that they shouldn't allow the fear of the future or the unknown to prevent them from living life to its fullest. How? Well, they did it with a haunting yet poignant plot line and top notch acting in "Nick of Time," the seventh telecast of the show's second season.

The episode, which aired in November 1960, followed a couple whose car breaks down on a road trip to New York City. They're forced to spend time in a diner while waiting for repairs. Their booth has fortune-telling machine in it, which they start to mess around with — but when it starts seemingly being right about everything, they start to find themselves addicted to its response.