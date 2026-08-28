William Shatner Starred In One Of The Best Episodes Of Alfred Hitchcock Presents

Pretty much every "Star Trek" fan knows that William Shatner starred in one of the best episodes of "The Twilight Zone" before he starred as Captain Kirk. Fewer know that Shatner also starred in one of the best episodes of a different horror anthology series, "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." Shatner appeared in a Season 3 episode of the Master of Suspense's CBS show, which featured a new crime or horror thriller each week. In "The Glass Eye," which aired on Oct 6, 1957, Shatner acts as something of a narrator, playing a man recounting the sad, unusual tale of his late cousin in the episode's framing device.

Shatner explains how cousin Julia — played by Jessica Tandy, who would later appear in Hitchcock's movie "The Birds" – was a terribly lonely woman until she developed a crush on a handsome ventriloquist who performed with a dummy. Upon finally getting a chance to meet the ventriloquist, however, she discovers the horrifying truth: The handsome man is really the dummy and what she thought was a doll was the real performer, a small man who wore a mask on stage. Julia flees in a panic, taking with her a glass eye that fell from the dummy's head as a grotesque memento. Shatner narrating the whole episode really adds to the atmosphere, and never feels distracting.

"The Glass Eye" is considered one of the best episodes of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," placing high on fan rankings. It also won awards. Robert Stevens, who would later direct the pilot episode of "The Twilight Zone," received an Emmy for Best Direction.