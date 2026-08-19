5 TV Shows That Changed Their Titles (And Why)

Usually when a show comes back for a new season, there are a few changes. Maybe there's a new member of the cast, or perhaps there's an all-new storyline that will drive the season. Less common is when a show comes back with a new name — but it happens.

We're not talking about a show adding a new subtitle with each season, like how "American Horror Story" has had seasons go by "Coven," "Freak Show," and "Asylum." Or how "Archer" became "Archer Vice" or "Archer Danger Island" for a season. Nor are we talking about shows that had big name changes but are, for whatever reason, technically not considered the same show. "The New Pope" was not a name change for "The Young Pope" Season 2; HBO considers it a sequel series.

No, these are shows that just straight-up changed their titles. There are many reasons why a series might do this, including the death of a lead actor, the addition or removal of a title character, or creative changes that make a show's original title no longer accurate. Here are five examples of shows that got renamed — and there are even more shows that got new names if you want more.