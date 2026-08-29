10 Best TV Shows Like Ride Or Die
A high-stakes mix of action, love, and deep betrayal, Prime Video's "Ride or Die" follows Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer), a woman whose personal ambitions took a back seat while she poured everything into fueling her husband's political rise. Her life changes instantly after discovering her best friend, Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham), is an assassin for a lethal global organization. As secrets unravel, Debbie rediscovers who she is and what she wants, ultimately deciding if the friendship is worth saving. Meanwhile, Judith learns revelations about her own past that make her question everything she ever knew.
One of Hannah Waddingham's best non-"Ted Lasso" TV projects, "Ride or Die" excels as a sharp conspiracy thriller, but its true charm comes from the chemistry between her and Octavia Spencer. Whether at odds or risking it all, Debbie and Judith keep you rooting for them to rebuild their trust and work things out. If you've binged the eight-episode season, here are 10 drama-filled shows packed with clandestine missions and dangerous secrets to fill the void.
Killing Eve
Based on Luke Jennings' "Villanelle" books, the BBC America psychological drama "Killing Eve" follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an American analyst living a quiet life while working in the U.K. When she uncovers an active hitwoman targeting prominent figures, Eve's background in criminal psychology catches the eye of a senior MI6 officer. Highly skilled and with a flair for the dramatic, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) doesn't just kill for money, she does it because she genuinely loves it.
Once the two women meet, a seductively twisted game unfolds between them. Watching Eve and Villanelle's obsession deepen across four seasons leaves you constantly guessing how it will end and how high the body count will rise. Even though "Killing Eve" had a polarizing series finale, it's an entertaining binge that's well worth your time.
While both "Ride or Die" and "Killing Eve" center around strong female protagonists navigating dangerous situations, Villanelle stands out as an assassin completely unburdened by morality.
The Flight Attendant
HBO's "The Flight Attendant" is more mystery thriller than spy drama, but like "Ride or Die," it explores the fallout when someone's entire world collapses overnight. After a one-night stand turns deadly, Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) instantly panics, terrified she's about to end up like Amanda Knox. As disturbing memories resurface and the FBI is alerted about the gruesome murder, an unreliable narrator leaves the audience guessing what really happened.
"Ride or Die" favors fast-paced action, whereas "The Flight Attendant" focuses on grounded psychological drama. In Season 2, Cassie finally has her personal and professional life on track. But when her new role as a CIA civilian asset spins out of control, the former party girl risks losing everything she worked so hard to rebuild.
FUBAR
Discovering that someone close to you is a CIA operative would understandably be a complete shock. In the Netflix action comedy "FUBAR," Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) keeps his career a secret from his family, planning to retire and leave it all behind. Recruited for one final mission, he unexpectedly learns that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) is in the same line of work. Their bickering in the field jeopardizes the assignment, forcing them to overcome their mistrust to survive.
When family is on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher for this father-daughter duo. Both "FUBAR" and "Ride or Die" strike a balance between tension and humor as their characters navigate the consequences of leading double lives. At least Luke and Emma share the same skill set when they need to escape a situation.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
In Prime Video's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," John (Donald Glover) and Jane Smith (Maya Erskine) leave their lives behind to go undercover as husband and wife. Matched after handing over nail clippings and answering a few seemingly innocuous questions, the spies get to work feeling out their new partnership and scoping out their surroundings. Unable to trust anything they say to each other, they must navigate real feelings amid mounting conflict.
When the duo meets another couple from the Smith program, they learn that insubordination isn't tolerated and failing to work together carries lethal consequences. Driven apart by a growing rivalry, Jane questions whether John is truly the best fit for her.
Both "Ride or Die" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" feature tight-knit duos whose bonds are tested by external threats. While each pair faces the weight of broken trust, deception, and unraveling secrets, they ultimately respond in vastly different ways.
Alias
Before their major films, Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper co-starred as best friends Sydney Bristow and Will Tippin in the spy thriller "Alias." Created by J.J. Abrams, the ABC series follows a CIA recruit who realizes she's actually working for the bad guys and has been unknowingly betraying her own country. Sydney is a master chameleon, switching disguises and languages to complete every mission. But when she discovers the full extent of the lies the nefarious organization SD-6 has been telling her, the highly skilled agent vows to tear it apart. Much like Judith in "Ride or Die," Sydney exists in a world ruled by secrecy.
Whiskey Cavalier
ABC's "Whiskey Cavalier" derives its humor from the ongoing clash between FBI agent Will Chase (Scott Foley) and CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (Lauren Cohan). When their paths cross on the same mission, tension flares immediately as Frankie, the spy with the highest kill-or-capture rate, takes charge. Exhausted by their endless power struggle, they realize survival depends on working together. The natural chemistry between Will and Frankie deserved more than one season to fully develop.
While both "Ride or Die" and "Whiskey Cavalier" throw their leads into high-stakes action, Will and Frankie are far better equipped to protect themselves. Unlike civilian Debbie, who can't offer much tactical support to her assassin best friend, Judith, Will and Frankie know what they signed up for and can genuinely cover each other's backs.
True Lies
The CBS action series "True Lies" leans on the comedy of a wife discovering her husband's secret life as a spy — a far-fetched premise that works best when it embraces its fun side. Linguistics professor Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) is growing bored in her marriage to computer salesman Harry (Steve Howey). As his endless conference trips feed her suspicion of an affair, she starts seeking excitement, even if it's just driving recklessly on her way to yoga class.
Hoping to reignite their spark, Harry surprises Helen with a trip to Paris that's actually a spy mission she knows nothing about. That is, until armed men crash their romantic dinner and everything is instantly exposed. Once the initial shock wears off, Helen dives headfirst into Harry's dangerous world.
While "Ride or Die" tackles the fallout of keeping an assassin's double life hidden from a best friend, "True Lies" shows what happens when a married couple uses that same secret to rekindle their bond. It didn't break the mold or make a ratings splash before its one-season cancellation, but the chemistry between Gonzaga and Howey makes this series well worth the binge.
Dead to Me
Netflix's "Dead to Me" blends dark humor and emotional depth as it explores the messy connection forged between two women processing loss. Jen (Christina Applegate) wants to know who's responsible for the hit-and-run accident that killed her husband and is frustrated by the slow police investigation. Instead of opening up to her neighbors, she goes to a support group and hits it off with Judy (Linda Cardellini). Though Judy appears to be exactly what Jen needs, the deception at the heart of their friendship threatens to destroy the widow.
Christina Applegate gives a stellar performance across all three seasons, perfectly balanced by Linda Cardellini at every turn. They aren't spies like Judith in "Ride or Die," but Jen and Judy's dark secrets could tear them apart all the same.
Black Doves
In Netflix's high-octane suspense saga "Black Doves," considered one of the best spy TV shows, Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) is a dutiful politician's wife who secretly operates as an undercover informant. When her lover is assassinated, her mysterious handler sends the only person she trusts (Ben Whishaw) to protect her. Together, they hunt down the killer while uncovering a truth that forces Helen to decide where her allegiance really lies. The festive yet tense Christmas setting grounds the emotional moments, giving the stakes a personal weight.
At the heart of "Ride or Die" and "Black Doves" are compelling partnerships navigating thrilling action and espionage. Like the friendship between Judith and Debbie, Helen keeps her double life entirely secret from her family. In both series, an expansive spy network lurks in the background, posing a constant threat to anyone who steps out of line.
Kleo
When an East German assassin is framed for treason by the agency she works for, she goes on a blood-soaked revenge mission across a newly reunited Germany. In Netflix's spy thriller "Kleo," Kleo Straub (Jella Haase) is equal parts masterful and unhinged, poisoning and bribing her way to the truth about who set her up. On her hunt, she becomes aware of a mysterious red suitcase carrying high-level intelligence documents capable of shattering the fragile post-Cold War power balance between East and West. Evading both the KGB and CIA, Kleo uncovers shocking secrets from her past that redefine her entire life.
Although "Kleo" is more intensely violent and rage-fueled than "Ride or Die," both shows feature deeply flawed lead women whose personal vendettas force them to question who they are.