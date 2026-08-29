10 Best TV Shows Like Ride Or Die

A high-stakes mix of action, love, and deep betrayal, Prime Video's "Ride or Die" follows Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer), a woman whose personal ambitions took a back seat while she poured everything into fueling her husband's political rise. Her life changes instantly after discovering her best friend, Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham), is an assassin for a lethal global organization. As secrets unravel, Debbie rediscovers who she is and what she wants, ultimately deciding if the friendship is worth saving. Meanwhile, Judith learns revelations about her own past that make her question everything she ever knew.

One of Hannah Waddingham's best non-"Ted Lasso" TV projects, "Ride or Die" excels as a sharp conspiracy thriller, but its true charm comes from the chemistry between her and Octavia Spencer. Whether at odds or risking it all, Debbie and Judith keep you rooting for them to rebuild their trust and work things out. If you've binged the eight-episode season, here are 10 drama-filled shows packed with clandestine missions and dangerous secrets to fill the void.