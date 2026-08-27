5 Star Trek: The Original Series Actors Who Appeared On The Virginian

Before they joined the crew of the USS Enterprise and boldly went where no man had gone before, there were a handful of "Star Trek: The Original Series" cast members who were getting gritty in the Old West — and in some cases, slinging pistols — on one of television's best Westerns.

While many original "Star Trek" cast members appeared in "Gunsmoke," there were just as many who turned up in another seminal Western: "The Virginian" — TV's very first 90-minute color Western. Airing from 1962 to 1971, the series was set in late-1890s-era Wyoming Territory and centered around the titular Virginian: The mysterious foreman of Shiloh Ranch played by James Drury. Because of its movie-length runtime, the series always had a revolving door of guest stars to keep up with the demand of it sprawling storylines. So, if you were an actor in Hollywood during the 1960s, odds are you likely passed through Medicine Bow at least once.

Before beaming up to the bridge of the USS Enterprise, several key "Trek" actors all appeared in the classic TV Western. Even after "Star Trek" ended in 1969, "The Virginian" was still going strong, and they managed to nab Walter Koenig for a romp in the Wild West, as well as Shatner for a second go-around.