Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Play Themselves (And Possibly Brothers) In New Apple TV Comedy — Watch Trailer
Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson secretly brothers? That's the question at the heart of the duo's new Apple TV comedy, appropriately titled "Brothers," which just dropped an official trailer ahead of its two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 23.
McConaughey and Harrelson star as fictionalized versions of themselves as they explore the truth about their seemingly familial bond. Sure, they already act like siblings — complete with squabbling about the difference between an Academy Award winner and a mere nominee — but according to McConaughey's on-screen mom (played by Holland Taylor of "The Morning Show" and "Two and a Half Men"), their connection might run far deeper.
"After Woody's daughter's engagement falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch," reads the comedy's official logline. "But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac, accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers."
While Harrelson "turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth," McConaughey has a bigger question of his own to solve — whether or not he's going to run for Governor of Texas, a storyline ripped from the actor's real life; McConaughey briefly considered running for the political position back in 2022.
It's a wild premise, but Apple TV promises that "the result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality."
Who else stars on Apple TV's Brothers?
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have their work cut out for them as they get to the bottom of their paternity on "Brothers," and Apple TV has assembled quite the ensemble cast to aid them along their eight-episode journey.
As previously mentioned, Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor will play Ma Mac, McConaughey's mother in the world of "Brothers," while Natalie Martinez ("Ordinary Joe") will play McConaughey's TV wife Valentina.
The show's ensemble cast also includes Brittany Ishibashi ("Grace and Frankie"), Nolan Almeida ("Christmas on Repeat"), Ella Grace Helton ("Sweet Magnolias"), newcomer Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan ("The Brothers Sun"), and Oona Yaffe ("Sleepy Hollow").
Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner of "Brothers," executive-producing alongside McConaughey, Harrelson, Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel, Brett Baer, and Jeremy Plager.
Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at "Brothers," then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching McConaughey and Harrelson on Apple TV?