Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Play Themselves (And Possibly Brothers) In New Apple TV Comedy — Watch Trailer

Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson secretly brothers? That's the question at the heart of the duo's new Apple TV comedy, appropriately titled "Brothers," which just dropped an official trailer ahead of its two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 23.

McConaughey and Harrelson star as fictionalized versions of themselves as they explore the truth about their seemingly familial bond. Sure, they already act like siblings — complete with squabbling about the difference between an Academy Award winner and a mere nominee — but according to McConaughey's on-screen mom (played by Holland Taylor of "The Morning Show" and "Two and a Half Men"), their connection might run far deeper.

"After Woody's daughter's engagement falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch," reads the comedy's official logline. "But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac, accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers."

While Harrelson "turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth," McConaughey has a bigger question of his own to solve — whether or not he's going to run for Governor of Texas, a storyline ripped from the actor's real life; McConaughey briefly considered running for the political position back in 2022.

It's a wild premise, but Apple TV promises that "the result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality."