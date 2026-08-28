The Original Twilight Zone Pilot Pitch Was Rejected For Being Too Depressing

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The first episode of "The Twilight Zone" is spooky enough to hook viewers in, but not spooky enough to risk scaring them away entirely. "Where is Everybody?" follows a man wandering through a deserted town, trying to figure out why everyone's disappeared. The protagonist survives in one piece, and the concept is given a perfectly logical, tidy explanation. Overall, it makes for a relatively safe first impression — and one that's much safer than Rod Serling's original idea.

As revealed in Marc Scott Zicree's 1992 behind-the-scenes book, "The Twilight Zone Companion," Serling's first script for the series was called "The Happy Place." The hour-long episode depicted a future in which people are systematically exterminated once they reach 60 years old. The main character is a 58-year-old man who is critical of the policy, prompting the totalitarian government to punish him by altering his birth records so they can kill him early. The story ends with the main character successfully executed by the state, with his radicalized grandson assisting in his death.

"It was, I thought, very downbeat and depressing," recalled CBS executive Bill Self. "An interesting episode, but it would never sell as a series." He told Serling his concerns, and Serling took them in stride. Self explained, "He went away and he wrote a completely new script."