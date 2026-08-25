Tom Hanks Starred In A TV Movie Inspired By Dungeons & Dragons' 'Satanic Panic'

The late 1970s and early 1980s were a strange time for the roleplaying game, "Dungeons & Dragons." The game was exploding in popularity, while also being at the center of a moral panic, while also giving Tom Hanks his first lead role in a feature film.

"Mazes and Monsters" was a made-for-TV movie that aired on CBS in December 1982, based on Rona Jaffe's novel of the same name. The movie, like the novel, was a misguided cautionary tale, inspired by urban myths and ill-founded reports linking D&D to psychoses, Satanic practices, and the deaths of players. These emerging social paranoias were explored in the film through a group of misfit students who played the fictional RPG "Mazes and Monsters" together. Chief among them was Robbie Wheeling, played by Tom Hanks.

Up until the release of "Mazes and Monsters," Hanks had never led a feature film. Hanks' previous credits included a spate of single-episode TV roles, as well as a minor role in the movie "He Knows You're Alone." His only lead role prior to "Mazes and Monsters" was in the series, "Bosom Buddies," a cross-dressing sitcom that has aged about as well as its title suggests.

Robbie, Hanks' "Mazes and Monsters" character, is a college student who suffers a psychotic break while venturing into an abandoned cavern where one of his friends had suggested hosting a roleplaying game. Robbie becomes convinced the game is real, a psychosis in which he remains trapped as the movie ends.