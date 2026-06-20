10 Best Episodes Of Stranger Things, Ranked

When "Stranger Things" debuted on Netflix in 2016, it quickly became one of the platform's biggest hits, reigniting the careers of stars like Winona Ryder and David Harbour while launching younger cast members such as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery into A-list status. Along the way, the show brought iconic music from the '80s back into the mainstream, all while paying tribute to films from "Back to the Future" to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

It's now been a few months since the dust has settled in Hawkins, and the chaotic reaction to the final season of "Stranger Things" has died down. With the benefit of hindsight, perspective, and critical analysis, we can look at the entire series as a whole and determine which of its more than 40 episodes released were most effective at combining the heartwarming coming-of-age aspects of John Hughes' movies with Spielberg-esque horror and science fiction.

Although the "Stranger Things" universe is far from over, many of its best episodes stand on their own within the larger series. The qualities that make these episodes stand out include stellar character arcs, incredible action and sci-fi spectacle, and, above all, iconic moments that have earned a place in pop culture history. Though not all five seasons may be represented in every fan's top ten, there's no denying these "Stranger Things" episodes are among the most invigorating, inspired, and thrilling TV of the streaming era.