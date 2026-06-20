10 Best Episodes Of Stranger Things, Ranked
When "Stranger Things" debuted on Netflix in 2016, it quickly became one of the platform's biggest hits, reigniting the careers of stars like Winona Ryder and David Harbour while launching younger cast members such as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery into A-list status. Along the way, the show brought iconic music from the '80s back into the mainstream, all while paying tribute to films from "Back to the Future" to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
It's now been a few months since the dust has settled in Hawkins, and the chaotic reaction to the final season of "Stranger Things" has died down. With the benefit of hindsight, perspective, and critical analysis, we can look at the entire series as a whole and determine which of its more than 40 episodes released were most effective at combining the heartwarming coming-of-age aspects of John Hughes' movies with Spielberg-esque horror and science fiction.
Although the "Stranger Things" universe is far from over, many of its best episodes stand on their own within the larger series. The qualities that make these episodes stand out include stellar character arcs, incredible action and sci-fi spectacle, and, above all, iconic moments that have earned a place in pop culture history. Though not all five seasons may be represented in every fan's top ten, there's no denying these "Stranger Things" episodes are among the most invigorating, inspired, and thrilling TV of the streaming era.
10. Sorcerer (Season 5, Episode 4)
As divisive as "Stranger Things 5" was, even the most outspoken of critics had to give props to the finale of its first volume, the fourth episode titled "Sorcerer." One of the episode's best moments comes when we finally catch up with Max inside Vecna's mind, where she rescues Mike's little sister, Holly. It's a surprisingly sweet connection that forms between Max and Holly as they begin to formulate a plan to escape Vecna's prison, showcasing what the Duffer Brothers do best: creating strong characters whose chemistry bursts off the screen.
Speaking of bursting off the screen, the characters in Hawkins encounter plenty of danger of their own as they attempt to save a group of children from Vecna's capture. Vecna's arrival leads to one of the bloodiest and most visually stunning battles in the entire series as he brutalizes an entire squad of guards at the military base. Sadly, the Hawkins group fails to foil Vecna's plan, but you'd be remiss not to hop out of your seat in excitement during the final moments of "Sorcerer."
The episode's big reveal at the very end is exactly what you came for in "Stranger Things 5," revealing that Will can harness Vecna's powers, using them to save his friends from being killed by several Demogorgons. It's a killer cliffhanger to end this first volume of episodes, delivering the kind of spectacle you'd expect from the show's final season.
9. The Case of the Missing Lifeguard (Season 3, Episode 3)
The third season of "Stranger Things" features some of the darkest plot points in the entire show, such as in the season's third episode, "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard," when Eleven and Max discover that Billy is behind the disappearance of his co-worker at the community pool, Heather. Their investigation leads to one of the tensest scenes in "Stranger Things," as they find a mind-controlled Billy at Heather's home after he's already added her and her parents to the Mind Flayer's hive mind.
The episode also deals with Mike and Lucas grappling with being dumped by Eleven and Max, respectively, while Will comes to the heart-wrenching realization that his friends are growing up without him. Meanwhile, Maya Hawke's Robin begins to emerge as one of the season's standout characters by helping Dustin and Steve crack a Russian spy code. Elsewhere, Nancy and Jonathan's investigation into a local elderly woman's rat problem reveals one of the most disturbing sights in the entire series, as the poor woman has already been infected by the Mind Flayer's hive mind.
Though "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard" doesn't have any of the massive mall battles of "Stranger Things 3," it's a strong episode that showcases how well the series handles slower, more mystery-focused storytelling. Plus, it happens to execute some of the best scares in a show chock full of horror.
8. The Rightside Up (Season 5, Episode 8)
If you were on the internet when the series finale of "Stranger Things" dropped, you probably witnessed the avalanche of discourse, criticism, and conspiracy theories that it spawned. However, as controversial as many aspects of the final episode, titled "The Rightside Up," were, it actually did a surprisingly great job at tying up the character arcs for each of the series' main cast. It also sticks the landing in its final 45 minutes with a deeply emotional, tear-jerking, bittersweet epilogue.
Yes, Eleven's fate might seem unfair given all the trauma she's endured, but the idea that Mike and the other party members can move forward while holding onto hope that she's still out there somewhere safe is a beautiful and poignant message about grief. It also showcases how much they've grown since the denial they experienced following Will's disappearance in Season 1. In particular, Hopper being the one to encourage Mike to grieve feels like a full-circle moment for the famously emotionally closed-off sheriff.
Ultimately, "The Rightside Up" stayed true to the original heart of "Stranger Things," all the way from its first season: it's a show about grief, about childhood trauma, and most importantly, about a group of kids' coming-of-age. As Mike watches Holly and her friends start a new D&D campaign of their own (though hopefully they never encounter mind-controlling kaiju or super-powered little girls), it's a reminder that stories have to end so new ones can begin.
7. The Massacre at Hawkins Lab (Season 4, Episode 7)
Season 4 of "Stranger Things" introduced us all to Vecna, the series' big bad. However, little is known about the character until the pivotal final episode of the season's first volume, "The Massacre at Hawkins' Lab," which reveals Vecna's true identity as Henry Creel. The orderly at Hawkins' Lab befriended Eleven before using his powers as Dr. Brenner's first test subject to slaughter nearly everyone in the facility. In response, Eleven opened the first gate and banished Henry to an alternate dimension, where he eventually became Vecna.
The episode mostly sets up the larger, cinematic set pieces in the second volume of episodes in "Stranger Things 4." Sttill, the Vecna twist feels like a brilliant convergence of the season's disparate storylines. Nancy's investigation into Victor Creel, Eleven's reunion with Dr. Brenner and unearthing of memories from Hawkins' Lab, and the party's retaliation against Vecna's murders all smoothly blend into one narrative in some of the best storytelling from the Duffer Brothers.
Not only is "The Massacre at Hawkins' Lab" hugely important to the lore of the "Stranger Things" universe, tying together an entire season's worth of plot points, but Jamie Campbell Bower's performance as the demented orderly-turned-monster is a highlight not just of the episode but of the entire series. Vecna in "Stranger Things" Season 5 might look different, but the essence of the character originated here.
6. The Bite (Season 3, Episode 7)
The penultimate episode of "Stranger Things 3," for the most part, wraps up a lot of the season's storylines ahead of its climactic final battle in the next episode. Titled "The Bite," it's very much a calm-before-the-storm episode. Eleven heals from her encounter with the Mind Flayer while Hopper, Joyce, and Murray evade capture by Soviet agents, a chain of events that leads to the heartbreaking death of their ally Alexei, an adorably sweet scientist.
However, none of those major plot movements is the reason why "The Bite" is on this list. The episode's clear highlight is a moving scene between Steve and Robin in the Starcourt Mall bathrooms after they've been drugged by the Soviets. Steve, having developed feelings for Robin across the season, confesses them to her, only for her to reveal to him that she's a lesbian. For a brand-new character introduced in Season 3, Maya Hawke's Robin earns her spot among the series' best characters with this scene, and Steve showcases some amazing growth in accepting her and proceeding to tease her about her poor taste in high school crushes.
Though Season 3 of "Stranger Things" raises a lot of stakes for better or worse, it's a testament to the show's growth that it still lets audiences spend time with these memorable and lovable characters. Amid all the '80s movie pastiches, gruesome horror, and iconic needle drops, episodes like "The Bite" represent what "Stranger Things" does best.
5. The Gate (Season 2, Episode 9)
Though it's far from a hot take that "Stranger Things 2" is inferior to the first season, its finale, "The Gate," feels like a much-needed happy ending after the bittersweet note on which the first season concluded. It's an episode that combines great character moments with high-stakes world-building, from Mike's argument with Hopper over hiding Eleven, to Hopper's car conversation with Eleven about his struggles as a parent, to Max finally standing up to her abusive brother, Billy.
However, after all those intimate scenes and some stellar action sequences, "The Gate" ends with an epilogue that feels a lot more conclusive and satisfying than the first season's finale. Not only does Hopper officially adopt Eleven under her birth name, Jane, but he lets her attend the Snow Ball dance Mike promised to take Eleven to back in the first season.
Maybe it's a bit too sweet for a show that, an episode earlier, saw Bob get eaten alive by Demodogs, but of all the "Stranger Things" episodes to rewatch, the feel-good aspects of "The Gate" are too cute to ignore. Whether that's Nancy dancing with Dustin, Max planting a kiss on Lucas, Hopper and Joyce sharing a cigarette, or Mike and Eleven sharing their first kiss, even the threat of the Mind Flayer isn't enough to dampen the mood this episode puts you in.
4. Trick or Treat, Freak (Season 2, Episode 2)
"Stranger Things 2" obviously had a tough act to follow in the first season, but if the first episode gave you any doubts about its ability to live up to its predecessor, the second episode of the season, "Trick or Treat, Freak," should have put those to rest. It's entertaining to see what all these characters get up to on Halloween, but the way "Trick or Treat, Freak" slowly unravels the season-long mystery surrounding Will's lingering side effects from the Upside Down keeps you engaged without detracting from the episode's sitcom-esque fun.
In addition to seeing the party's first major interactions with Sadie Sink's Max, a future star of "Stranger Things," the episode reveals through flashbacks how Eleven survived the events of Season 1, and showcases Millie Bobby Brown's incredible on-screen chemistry with David Harbour's Hopper, as they navigate a tricky father-daughter relationship that requires Eleven to remain hidden.
The episode also firmly gives audiences a reason to root for Steve, who in Season 1 had garnered mixed reception due to his treatment of Jonathan. In one of the season's best scenes, Nancy dumps Steve over his reluctance to tell Barb's family the truth about her death during a Halloween party they both attend. Ultimately, it's not as terrifying or dramatic as some later episodes of "Stranger Things," but it's one of the most purely fun episodes in the entire series.
3. Holly, Jolly (Season 1, Episode 3)
If any episode of "Stranger Things" immediately established the Netflix series as a pop culture phenomenon, it was Season 1's "Holly, Jolly." The episode introduces some of the series' most iconic imagery, alongside plot points that made us lean forward in our chairs and watch the next episode out of desperation to find out what's happening.
Winona Ryder delivers a career-best performance as Joyce, who realizes she can use Christmas lights to communicate with Will on the "other side." Not only is Joyce's way of communicating with Will one of the first season's most memorable parts, but it also originated when Ryder joined "Stranger Things" and added new depth to a character that wasn't yet fully formed by the Duffer Brothers. The episode also features some adorable bonding between Mike and Eleven, a relationship that had already become one of the first season's highlights just two episodes in. However, it's the very last scene of "Holly, Jolly" that completely subverts all expectations you might have about "Stranger Things" at this point.
Following a trail of police lights, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and Eleven end up at the quarry, where they witness the police dragging Will's body out of the water. Though there are plenty more twists to come, watching this moment for the first time, set to Peter Gabriel's cover of David Bowie's "Heroes," is an unforgettable experience. If you had any doubts about "Stranger Things," this major turn of events was probably what got you as hooked as the rest of the world.
2. Dear Billy (Season 4, Episode 4)
Perhaps the smartest decision the Duffer Brothers made in the later seasons of "Stranger Things" was placing a greater focus on Sadie Sink's Max, who, despite being introduced after the near-perfect first season, ultimately became one of the show's strongest characters. In Season 4, Max has isolated herself from the party following the sacrifice of her brother Billy in Season 3. But when she becomes a target of Vecna due to her trauma, she's forced to reconcile with this grief in Episode 4, "Dear Billy."
Visiting Billy's grave, Lucas, Dustin, and Steve wait around while Max reads her letter to her abusive older brother, only to become entranced by Vecna in the process. It's one of the most thrilling sequences in the series. After learning that music can pull people out of Vecna's trance, Max makes a desperate run from him to the sound of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." It's such an instantly iconic moment that "Running Up That Hill" rocketed to number one on music charts following the episode's release.
"Dear Billy" features lots of great moments outside of Max's storyline as well, including Robert Englund's guest role as Victor Creel, and a thrilling action sequence in which Mike, Will, and Jonathan are ambushed by soldiers in California. However, we simply wouldn't be talking about this episode if it weren't for Sink's performance and the unforgettable use of Kate Bush's music.
1. The Vanishing of Will Byers (Season 1, Episode 1)
It may seem like a cop-out to nominate the very first episode of "Stranger Things" as the series' best, but there's a reason we all became obsessed with this series when it first came out. Despite all the things we will and won't miss about "Stranger Things" now that it's over, "The Vanishing of Will Byers" introduced viewers to the fascinating world of Hawkins, a seemingly normal town that becomes the center of a vast government conspiracy involving a local laboratory, a multiversal experiment gone wrong, and, of course, the disappearance of several locals.
Even with an ensemble cast, this first episode juggles so many characters and relationships brilliantly, never making any of them feel disparate or unrelated. In less than 50 minutes, the episode establishes a remarkable number of relationship dynamics, from Hopper and Joyce's unspoken history to Mike's de facto leadership of the D&D party and the budding tension between Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan.
All in all, in a series chock full of '80s references and pop culture homages, "The Vanishing of Will Byers," oddly enough, feels the most original of any "Stranger Things" episode. It's essentially a brilliant episode that stands on its own as a short film, with or without the continued series to follow it. Whether you loved or hated the seasons that followed, this pilot is what earned the trust of mainstream audiences and launched a television phenomenon that lasted for a decade.