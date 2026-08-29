5 Best American Horror Story Villains, Ranked

For many, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's "American Horror Story" remains the horror television show. The anthology structure of the long-running FX hit has allowed it stay fresh over the years, with each new season introducing a compelling new narrative (here's TVLine's ranking of every "American Horror Story" season so far). Of course, those genuinely compelling narratives would have never birthed a successful series if it weren't for the interesting characters therein, especially the show's myriad of unique villains.

The antagonists have arguably always been the MVPs of "American Horror Story," because every terrifying horror tale needs something truly evil at its center. With this in mind, we've ranked the five best "American Horror Story" villains ever, from the debut "Murder House" season in 2011 to 2024's "Delicate." Of course, "American Horror Story" is returning for an all-star season in 2026, so this ranking is subject to change, but for now, here are the five best baddies from the franchise's long history.