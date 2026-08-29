5 Best American Horror Story Villains, Ranked
For many, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's "American Horror Story" remains the horror television show. The anthology structure of the long-running FX hit has allowed it stay fresh over the years, with each new season introducing a compelling new narrative (here's TVLine's ranking of every "American Horror Story" season so far). Of course, those genuinely compelling narratives would have never birthed a successful series if it weren't for the interesting characters therein, especially the show's myriad of unique villains.
The antagonists have arguably always been the MVPs of "American Horror Story," because every terrifying horror tale needs something truly evil at its center. With this in mind, we've ranked the five best "American Horror Story" villains ever, from the debut "Murder House" season in 2011 to 2024's "Delicate." Of course, "American Horror Story" is returning for an all-star season in 2026, so this ranking is subject to change, but for now, here are the five best baddies from the franchise's long history.
5. Twisty the Clown from Freak Show (Season 4)
"Freak Show" had its work cut out for it. It premiered on the heels of three beloved seasons of the series, ones that established what the show could be and helped it become the long-running franchise it is today. It had a hard time living up to expectations, but, for all its flaws, "Freak Show" gave us one of the most memorable "American Horror Story" villains yet: Twisty, a deformed and deranged killer clown.
Twisty spends his time imparting wordless, puzzling terror upon his victims before murdering them or holding them captive. This behavior and the brilliant character design are two thirds of what make Twisty so harrowing to spend time with — the other part is John Carroll Lynch's incredible performance. As an added bonus, the character's arc is actually interesting, and it's not done yet, because Lynch will be back as Twisty in "American Horror Story" Season 13.
4. Papa Legba from Coven and Apocalypse (Season 3 and Season 8)
Though he isn't the central antagonist in either season he features in, Papa Legba is perfectly creepy in a way that puts most horror villains to shame. His character, which is based in Louisiana Voodoo and its preceding belief systems, is both masterfully designed and perfectly acted by the late "John Wick" and "Bosch" star Lance Reddick. He contributes to an air of unsettling finality that feels close to our necks as audience members throughout "Coven," in which he's summoned by Gabourey Sidibe's Queenie.
Papa Legba is a gatekeeper to the Spirit World who claims and bargains with souls. His cool and collected confidence in his own power makes him a terrifying antagonistic presence that looms over the events of "Coven." When we see him appear amongst the chaos of "Apocalypse," we're reminded that his influence hasn't waned as he attempts to convince Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) to give him the souls of her girls in exchange for help dealing with the Antichrist. Papa Legba is terrifying to characters and audience members in equal measure, and that's what makes him so great.
3. Tate Langdon from Murder House and Apocalypse (Season 1 and Season 8)
When we first meet Evan Peters' Tate Langdon in "Murder House," he doesn't seem like much of a villain at all. He's got a sweet face, he cares about the object of his affections (Taissa Farmiga's Violet), and he's trying to make sense of his emotions. But then one of the most disturbing TV scenes of all time reveals that Tate was a school shooter, and it all goes downhill from there. He's the villain that made "American Horror Story" into a household name, with the dichotomy he exemplifies making him an unforgettable element of the franchise.
Tate becomes crucial to the greater storyline the show weaves about the demise of the world at large, returning in "Apocalypse" where he's revealed to be the father of the Antichrist, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern). Plus, Tate is also the Rubber Man, a separate and arguably more unsettling persona of sorts used to commit multiple murders and heinous acts throughout the show. Sweet face be damned — Tate's not a good guy, and he's one of the franchise's greatest villains because of that.
2. Sister Mary Eunice from Asylum (Season 2)
The "American Horror Story" franchise has tried everything when it comes to its villains. Early on, the creators discovered that someone sweet and innocent taking a turn for the worse was all they needed to craft an ideal antagonist. The show's second season is full of villains, and all of them are extremely strong, but none live up to the effectiveness of Sister Mary Eunice (memorably played by Lily Rabe in a stand-out performance), who gets possessed by the Devil.
From the moment the Devil enters Sister Mary Eunice's body after being exorcised from a teen in the second episode, Rabe expertly navigates between her character's juxtaposing personas. She nails the subtle transition between the two, quietly signifying to the audience that she is becoming the season's main foe. On paper, Sister Mary Eunice might come off conventional or lackluster, but in practice, she's a powerhouse and easily one of the show's most iconic baddies.
1. Michael Langdon from Apocalypse (Season 8)
Of all the horrific things that Tate Langdon did in "Murder House," donning his Rubber Man suit to pose as Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) and have sex with Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton). He did this because he'd promised fellow ghost resident Nora (Lily Rabe) a baby. The child that Vivien gave birth to was Michael Langdon, who becomes the Antichrist and the big bad of "Apocalypse." Given everything his father did, he had big shoes to fill in terms of being more villainous, but he manages that by attempting to wipe out humanity and rebuild a new world ruled by Satan.
Michael was crafted to be the most evil and harrowing "American Horror Story" antagonist of them all, and nothing screams worst villain ever like triggering a global nuclear holocaust. What really makes the character worthy of the top spot on this list is the performance of Cody Fern, who constantly keeps the viewer on their toes with his seductive and piercing acting. He's a joy to watch and a joy to hate, which is why he's the biggest name in the "American Horror Story" rogues gallery.