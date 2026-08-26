Law & Order: SVU's 'Most Memorable' Guest Star, According To Mariska Hargitay
The amount of film and TV stars who have appeared on "Law & Order: SVU" is numerous, but for star Mariska Hargitay, none compare to Robin Williams. Hargitay named Williams as the most memorable guest star in an interview ahead of Season 28, which premieres on October 8.
"The most memorable cameo for me was Robin Williams," she told Variety. "We had so much fun, and there was so much joy. He was such a light."
The actress has maintained this position over the years, praising Williams in a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair. "He was magnificent," Harigtay said. "Different every time. Funny every time, and truthful and believable."
Williams guest-starred on Season 9, Episode 17 of "Law & Order: SVU," playing the character of Merritt Rook, an audio engineer who tries to show the dangers of blind adherence to authority by impersonating a police officer who convinces strangers to commit criminal acts over the phone. It's one of the show's best episodes, and it earned Williams an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.
How Richard Belzer got Robin Williams his role on Law & Order: SVU
Robin Williams, who died in 2014, is mostly remembered for his comedic roles. As a result, it may seem surprising that he would end up on a show where he had to kidnap a cop, among other unsavory acts.
Williams apparently took on the role as a personal favor to his longtime friend Richard Belzer, who stars in the series as Detective Munch. Neal Baer, a writer on the episode, revealed the backstory behind Williams' guest role on X in 2023.
"Richard Belzer also made it possible for us to have Jerry Lewis and Robin Williams on SVU," Baer posted. "He reached out to them for me and... they were incredible."
Belzer and Williams were longtime friends who got their start in entertainment as stand-up comedians during the 1970s and '80s.