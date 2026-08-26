Law & Order: SVU's 'Most Memorable' Guest Star, According To Mariska Hargitay

The amount of film and TV stars who have appeared on "Law & Order: SVU" is numerous, but for star Mariska Hargitay, none compare to Robin Williams. Hargitay named Williams as the most memorable guest star in an interview ahead of Season 28, which premieres on October 8.

"The most memorable cameo for me was Robin Williams," she told Variety. "We had so much fun, and there was so much joy. He was such a light."

The actress has maintained this position over the years, praising Williams in a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair. "He was magnificent," Harigtay said. "Different every time. Funny every time, and truthful and believable."

Williams guest-starred on Season 9, Episode 17 of "Law & Order: SVU," playing the character of Merritt Rook, an audio engineer who tries to show the dangers of blind adherence to authority by impersonating a police officer who convinces strangers to commit criminal acts over the phone. It's one of the show's best episodes, and it earned Williams an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.