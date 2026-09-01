John Wayne Had A Cameo In The Western TV Series That Inspired Star Trek

While there have been tons of great Western TV series over the years, the legendary John Wayne rarely appeared on the small screen. Most of the time he was on TV, he was playing himself rather than acting in character. There was one notable exception, though: an episode of the highly influential series "Wagon Train."

"Wagon Train" premiered on NBC in 1957 and ran for eight seasons over eight years. The show followed a group of settlers as their wagon train headed west from Missouri, and each episode would have them encounter new people in a new place on their journey. Interestingly, when Gene Roddenberry pitched "Star Trek," he compared it to "Wagon Train," with the sci-fi series swapping out the Wild West setting for its many alien homeworlds.

Wayne makes a cameo appearance in "The Colter Craven Story," a Season 4 episode of "Wagon Train" that aired on November 23, 1960. The hour-long story revolves around a doctor who crosses paths with the wagon train — the appropriately named Dr. Craven (Carleton Young). Craven has lost his nerve and started drinking rather than practicing medicine, but he becomes inspired to get back on the wagon (pun intended) when he hears the story of how Ulysses Grant (Paul Birch) overcame his own drinking problem. Wayne features in this flashback as General William Tecumseh Sherman. While he goes by the pseudonym "Michael Morris" in the credits and appears mostly in shadow, his voice is unmistakable.