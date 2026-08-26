Dolly Parton's Early Television Career Included A Classic Children's Show

Acting-wise, country music icon Dolly Parton, who passed away in August 2026, was best known for films such as "9 to 5," "Steel Magnolias," and "Joyful Noise," but she also appeared in the classic children's show "Captain Kangaroo" early in her career.

Hosted by Robert Keeshan, who embodied the jovial fictional character Captain Kangaroo for his young audience, the show centered around a variety of skits, read-alongs, and educational lessons. In addition to a talented supporting cast of characters, Keeshan also sometimes had famous guests help to round out the show, including Parton.

Parton was booked in a 1976 episode, which you can see on YouTube. She participated in several skits, including one where she signed her autograph for one of the puppets. She also sang one of her original songs, "Cracker Jack," for the broadcast. "This is a true story about a little puppy dog that I had when I was a little girl," she said to introduce the song. Later in the episode, Parton read aloud the book "The Teeny Tiny Woman."