Dolly Parton's Early Television Career Included A Classic Children's Show
Acting-wise, country music icon Dolly Parton, who passed away in August 2026, was best known for films such as "9 to 5," "Steel Magnolias," and "Joyful Noise," but she also appeared in the classic children's show "Captain Kangaroo" early in her career.
Hosted by Robert Keeshan, who embodied the jovial fictional character Captain Kangaroo for his young audience, the show centered around a variety of skits, read-alongs, and educational lessons. In addition to a talented supporting cast of characters, Keeshan also sometimes had famous guests help to round out the show, including Parton.
Parton was booked in a 1976 episode, which you can see on YouTube. She participated in several skits, including one where she signed her autograph for one of the puppets. She also sang one of her original songs, "Cracker Jack," for the broadcast. "This is a true story about a little puppy dog that I had when I was a little girl," she said to introduce the song. Later in the episode, Parton read aloud the book "The Teeny Tiny Woman."
Captain Kangaroo wasn't Dolly Parton's only children's TV appearance
Dolly Parton appeared in only one episode of "Captain Kangaroo," but it wasn't the only time she appeared in media aimed at children. One of her most cherished children's roles was the voice role she held in a 1983 episode of "Alvin & the Chipmunks." It centered on the Chipmunks trying to win a competition that would let them sing with her. Although the chipmunks ended up cheating their way into winning, the fictional Parton then extended them a little Southern hospitality by still letting them join her at her show.
Then, in 1996, she voiced a role in an episode of "The Magic School Bus." She played Katrina Eloise 'Murph' Murphy. In the 2000s, Parton had a small recurring role as Miley Cyrus' "aunt" on the classic Disney Channel sitcom "Hannah Montana." She then had another voice role in 2011's "Gnomeo & Juliet."
Later, Parton appeared as a chicken named Noleen in a 2017 episode of the animated preschool series "Lily's Driftwood Bay." While promoting the appearance in a press release (via Taste of Country), she declared, "I've never played a chicken before but I have been known to lay a few eggs! Noleen is a very famous chicken, probably one of the most famous chickens ever there was. She washes up on Driftwood Bay and she's trying to get Salty to go with her on tour. Now whether he does or whether he doesn't, you'll just have to watch and see!"