15 Worst Episodes Of Game Of Thrones, According To IMDb

"Game of Thrones" is one of the most popular and beloved shows of all time, as illustrated by the vast majority of its 73 episodes being rated above 8.0 on IMDb. The site's users love HBO's fantasy flagship enough to grant it three spots among the 10 best TV episodes ever; even the oft-maligned Seasons 5 to 7 are rated highly for the most part.

Still, there must, by definition, be a bottom to any ranking. On the list of worst-rated "Game of Thrones" episodes below, you will find that the lowest-placed are currently rated as high as 8.4 on IMDb — hardly anything to scoff at, but still not enough to raise them above 58 better-liked installments. There's only really one season of the show where episode ratings dropped into the abyssal zone; you can imagine which one. Do note that IMDb ratings are subject to constant real-time change, so, if the current ratings at the time of reading don't match this article, don't send us a raven!