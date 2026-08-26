How Tim Curry Really Felt About The It Miniseries

27 years before Stephen King's epic horror novel "It" became a two-part movie series, it was adapted into a two-part miniseries on ABC. Easily one of the best Stephen King TV adaptations ever, it stars Tim Curry as the titular It, aka Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Pennywise is toned down somewhat from the book to fit ABC's broadcast standards, but not by as much as you might think: He's still horrifying here.

Curry was already a Stephen King fan when he joined the project, and he read "It" after landing the role. "I thought it was wonderfully scary, because clowns are scary. It's the exaggeration," he told The Guardian in 2017. "Pennywise always understood what each character was scared of, and provided it. And I could see what fun it would be to be that scary. They came up with such a great makeup."

Curry did have one major problem with the miniseries: its ending. "I was very disappointed by the ending, when I turned into a rather unconvincing spider," he said. In King's novel, Pennywise is just one of many forms It takes. The miniseries still has It shapeshift from time to time, but puts far more emphasis on the clown persona before the ending. Later projects in the "It" franchise, including the HBO Max prequel series, would continue to emphasize that side of the character.