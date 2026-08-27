Tim Curry Brought One Of Nickelodeon's Most Beloved Cartoon Dads To Life

Beloved actor Tim Curry, who died on August 25, 2026, leaves behind an impressive body of work that includes iconic roles in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Clue," and the "It" miniseries. Audiences who grew up watching Nickelodeon in the late '90s and '00s might also remember Curry for perhaps his most "smashing" role: Nigel Thornberry in "The Wild Thornberrys."

Curry voiced the eccentric, enthusiastic aristocrat-turned-wildlife documentarian for 90 episodes of the show, which premiered in 1998 and ran for five seasons before ending in 2004. "The Wild Thornberrys" followed Nigel's daughter, Eliza (Lacey Chabert), a nature-loving 12-year-old with the ability to talk to animals, though she'll lose the power if she tells anyone. As the Thornberry family travels the world, Eliza often finds herself caught up in animal adventures while Nigel remains good-natured and a little oblivious. "Nigel never really grew up," Curry said of the character in a Nicktoons video promoting the show.

Curry also voiced Nigel's father, Col. Radcliffe Thornberry, who appears in a few episodes of the series.

In 2002, Curry brought Nigel to the big screen in "The Wild Thornberrys Movie." He reprised the role the following year in "Rugrats Go Wild," a crossover movie that brought the Thornberrys together with the babies from "Rugrats."