Tim Curry Played A Classic DC Comics Villain On A Hit TV Series

Tim Curry died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, and the British actor leaves behind an incredibly varied career with a number of iconic roles on his resume. There's Stephen King's demonic clown Pennywise in the 1990 "IT" miniseries for ABC, as well as the seductive Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the musical horror comedy "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Of course, he's also known for plaguing Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) as the suspicious concierge, Mr. Hector, in "Home Alone 2." It's roles like these that have led to an outpouring of tributes to Tim Curry from Hollywood and audiences following his passing.

But one of his more underrated performances is as G. Gordon Godfrey, a classic DC Comics villain in Cartoon Network's "Young Justice." The beloved series focuses on the younger heroes and sidekicks to main heroes like Superman (Nolan North), Batman (Bruce Greenwood), and Wonder Woman (Maggie Q). Curry joined the show in its 2nd season, with Godfrey pushing negative propaganda about superheroes through the media as a way of turning humanity against metahumans.

As in the comics, Godfrey works for Darkseid in his quest to take over the universe, and the talk show host's propaganda is a tool to destabilize the Justice League. He's not a stereotypical villain, but Curry masterfully sneers lines like "Maybe I'm the only one not drinking the space cola, but has anyone asked whether Earth wants more communication with aliens?" The star ate every ounce of his dialogue with such venom you'd think the heroes had insulted him personally.