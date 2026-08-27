Tim Curry's Criminal Minds Guest Role Was Pure Nightmare Fuel

Tim Curry's two-episode stint on "Criminal Minds" made Pennywise look cuddly.

The Season 5 finale of CBS' FBI procedural, 2010's appropriately titled "Our Darkest Hour," sets a creepy tone with opening grainy shots of Tim Curry's character driving through LA in a rundown, unsettling RV while Leonard Cohen's gruff voice sings "I'm Your Man" in the background. His hair is greasy, his teeth are yellow, and he has massive bags under his eyes. While Curry's take on Pennywise the Clown from the 1990 TV adaptation of "IT" is probably considered his greatest horror role, his "Criminal Minds" character, Billy Flynn, offers up a different, more potent flavor of scary.

Flynn strikes at night; there's no pattern to his victims other than he attacks them during blackouts at night. He kills fathers, sexually assaults mothers, and forces their children to watch. And he's been getting away with it for 26 years, going town to town without popping up on anyone's radar.