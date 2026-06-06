15 Major Movie Stars Who Appeared On Criminal Minds

There's nothing surprising about finding Sterling K. Brown on the small screen — what's confusing is that his "Criminal Minds" role was pretty small, too.

Just a year before the actor won his first Emmy for "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" on FX and made his debut on the NBC drama "This Is Us," he appeared in the "Criminal Minds" episode "Beyond Borders" (Season 10, Episode 19). He played the role of Fitz, the head of security at the U.S. Embassy in Barbados. Even viewers at the time would've been forgiven for suspecting that the show was trying to diminish his presence at first to hide his true role as a criminal later in the episode — Brown had already played a major role on Lifetime's "Army Wives," so he wasn't an unknown at this point. But in the end, on "Criminal Minds," Brown is really just a guy in a suit who helps introduce the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) to Barbados.

"Beyond Borders" was a backdoor pilot for a spin-off series that was canceled within two years of this episode airing. Brown went on to become the first Black actor to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series. He also appeared in major films including "Black Panther," "The Predator," and "Frozen II."