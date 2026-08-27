Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Season 2 Trailer Reveals Who Went Back Through The Stones — And Where They Ended Up
Starz is turning its clocks back — way back — this fall for the long-awaited second season of "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," premiering Friday, September 8. The first season finale left us with plenty of questions, and now we have a full trailer to give us some answers... and more questions, of course.
The just-released trailer for Season 2 of the "Outlander" prequel, "takes viewers on a captivating journey back in time to 1700s Scotland and the start of the Jacobite Uprising," per Starz. "Everyone has their own war to fight this season, with devastating effects as the series' two young couples desperately try to find their ways back to each other amid brutal battles, shifting loyalties, clan politics and the unknown elements of traveling through the infamous standing stones of Craigh Na Dun."
"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" stars Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp and Hermione Corfield as Julia Beauchamp, the parents of Claire (played by Caitríona Balfe on "Outlander"); and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser and Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie, the parents of Jamie (played by Sam Heughan on "Outlander").
The prequel's ensemble cast also include Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.
Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner of "Outlander: Blood of my Blood," executive-producing alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Michael Wilson, Jim Kohlberg, and Luke Parker Bowles.
What to expect in Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2
Yearning is one of the "Outlander" franchise's favorite pastimes, so of course "our lovers are separated once again" in Season 2, Starz's logline begins. To complicate matters further, "the Scottish Highlands are split in two by the 1715 Jacobite Rising, thrusting the clans into war and forcing them to choose a side in the rebellion." (War is another of the franchise's favorite pastimes. War and yearning.)
"With the fiery crosses lit, Brian and his cousin Murtagh must return to Castle Leathers and pledge to fight beside his father, the scheming Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat," the logline continues. "Ellen reluctantly returns to Castle Leoch to find her brothers, Colum and Dougal, feuding over how to respond to the call to arms. She cleverly devises a plan to protect Clan MacKenzie from the Crown regardless of the outcome of the uprising."
And what are Henry and Julia Beauchamp up to while all of this is happening? "Finally reunited after their unexpected journey back in time left them lost and separated, [the couple is] ready to return back to their time and their daughter, Claire," Starz teases. Now for more yearning: "When their plan goes horribly awry, the couple is parted once again. Separated from his love and hope, Henry must grapple with his mental health, as he fights to find his way back to Julia, who is forced to return to Castle Leathers and contend with her sinister husband, Lord Lovat."
Check out the new key art for "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2 below, then drop a comment with your hopes for all of our separated lovers.