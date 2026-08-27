Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Season 2 Trailer Reveals Who Went Back Through The Stones — And Where They Ended Up

Starz is turning its clocks back — way back — this fall for the long-awaited second season of "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," premiering Friday, September 8. The first season finale left us with plenty of questions, and now we have a full trailer to give us some answers... and more questions, of course.

The just-released trailer for Season 2 of the "Outlander" prequel, "takes viewers on a captivating journey back in time to 1700s Scotland and the start of the Jacobite Uprising," per Starz. "Everyone has their own war to fight this season, with devastating effects as the series' two young couples desperately try to find their ways back to each other amid brutal battles, shifting loyalties, clan politics and the unknown elements of traveling through the infamous standing stones of Craigh Na Dun."

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" stars Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp and Hermione Corfield as Julia Beauchamp, the parents of Claire (played by Caitríona Balfe on "Outlander"); and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser and Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie, the parents of Jamie (played by Sam Heughan on "Outlander").

The prequel's ensemble cast also include Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner of "Outlander: Blood of my Blood," executive-producing alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Michael Wilson, Jim Kohlberg, and Luke Parker Bowles.