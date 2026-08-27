Tim Curry Was The First Villain On This Underrated '90s Sci-Fi Show

While the world continues to mourn following the August 25 passing of acting legend Tim Curry, fans are remembering the highlights of his legendary career. While movies like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Clue" are easy to recollect, not to mention "It," one of the best horror shows of the '90s, it may be harder to call to mind a short-lived '90s science fiction show that showed promise but never quite got off the ground.

"Earth 2" premiered in 1994 and took place in a futuristic time when Earth is uninhabitable and people resort to living in space stations. A small group decides to travel to a distant planet that is habitable and set up a colony there. That's when they run into Curry's character, Gaal, who at first claims to simply be a stranded astronaut but in truth is so much more.

The band of heroes eventually learns that Gaal is actually a killer who was abandoned on the planet years ago as his punishment. During his arc over the show's first four episodes, they find out that while on the planet, he has also enslaved an indigenous species, making this one of Curry's most diabolical villain roles of all time. In the end, he's defeated and left alone with the creatures that he enslaved, presumably meeting a grizzly end. But since the show was canceled after one season, we never get to learn about the official end of his story.