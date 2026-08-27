Doc Season 3 Trailer: Amy Remembers Her Romance With Blair Underwood's Ben — But Can She Trust Him Now?

As "Doc" fans will recall, the Season 2 finale revealed that Ben and Amy have a romantic history, set sometime after Amy's divorce from Michael. Although present-day Ben acted as though he and Amy only ever met in a professional capacity years ago, he later watched a video message on his phone that Amy had recorded for him in November 2022, in which Amy longed to return to "that great suite in the Four Seasons" and told Ben that "you make me smile, and I haven't smiled in a very long time."

In Thursday's newly released trailer, Amy appears to recover some memories of her past fling with Ben, and even alludes to him that she knows they were once together romantically. But Ben maintains that "we barely know each other," leading Amy to say this to him later in the promo: "All along, you were lying."

"I want the audience to be asking those questions about what they should make of [Ben]," co-showrunner Hank Steinberg told TVLine last spring. "The fact that, so far, he knows [his and Amy's past] but hasn't told her — it's going to be fun to bring him in. He's going to have a very different energy than everyone else on the show."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Amy and Sonya (Anya Banerjee) navigate their new dynamic as co-chief residents, and a new class of interns comes to Westside.

"Doc" returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, September 22, at 9/8c on Fox. (See this fall's full broadcast premiere calendar here.) Watch the new trailer above, then hit the comments with your hopes for the upcoming season!