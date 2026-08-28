Tim Curry Starred In A Forgotten Series About Shakespeare With An Impressive Cast

Tim Curry's filmography stretches back to the late 1960s, and the British-born actor played a staggering array of characters until his death August 25 at age 80. Curry is best known for his iconic performance as mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," but just a few years later, he took on another larger-than-life figure: William Shakespeare. Curry played the legendary playwright in the 1978 biographical drama "Will Shakespeare" alongside Paul Freeman, John Normington, Ron Cook, and Roger Lloyd Pack. The six-episode series also featured Meg Wynn Owen as Shakespeare's wife, Anne, and Patience Collier as Queen Elizabeth I.

William Shakespeare lived from 1564 until 1616, but the miniseries only covers his life between 1590 and 1607, a period during which he wrote enduring classics including "The Merchant of Venice," "Much Ado About Nothing," and "Romeo and Juliet." "Will Shakespeare" was written by John Mortimer and produced jointly by RAI and ATV. Because relatively little is known for certain about Shakespeare's life, Mortimer took some creative license when filling in the details.