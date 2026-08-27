Transformers Legend Peter Cullen Also Voiced This Iconic Disney Character For TV And Film

Peter Cullen was best known for voicing Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise, but his unmistakable voice could also be heard throughout Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" franchise. Cullen voiced the famously gloomy donkey Eeyore.

Cullen told NPR's "All Things Considered" that Optimus was his favorite voice overall, with Eeyore taking second place. "I enjoyed doing Eeyore because he was simply charming," he explained. "And I get an awful lot of reactions from, especially, young kids, when I go up and just say [in Eeyore's voice], 'Hello. Thanks for noticing me.' And to see their faces light up, that to me is one of the great joys."

At a 2018 TFcon panel, Cullen reflected on how he first took on the Eeyore role. "There had only been one Eeyore before [me], and he was a cowboy ... I decided, okay, if I'm gonna put my signature on this..." He demonstrated his predecessor's version of Eeyore before contrasting it with his own, which was a little bit sadder and slower. Cullen went on to voice Eeyore across numerous Disney TV shows and films for decades.