Transformers Legend Peter Cullen Also Voiced This Iconic Disney Character For TV And Film
Peter Cullen was best known for voicing Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise, but his unmistakable voice could also be heard throughout Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" franchise. Cullen voiced the famously gloomy donkey Eeyore.
Cullen told NPR's "All Things Considered" that Optimus was his favorite voice overall, with Eeyore taking second place. "I enjoyed doing Eeyore because he was simply charming," he explained. "And I get an awful lot of reactions from, especially, young kids, when I go up and just say [in Eeyore's voice], 'Hello. Thanks for noticing me.' And to see their faces light up, that to me is one of the great joys."
At a 2018 TFcon panel, Cullen reflected on how he first took on the Eeyore role. "There had only been one Eeyore before [me], and he was a cowboy ... I decided, okay, if I'm gonna put my signature on this..." He demonstrated his predecessor's version of Eeyore before contrasting it with his own, which was a little bit sadder and slower. Cullen went on to voice Eeyore across numerous Disney TV shows and films for decades.
Peter Cullen's voice acting career spanned decades
Peter Cullen elaborated on his technique for Eeyore's voice in a 2019 interview with the Calgary Herald. "You just project it down and just be monotone," Cullen said. Breaking into his Eeyore voice, he continued, "Just don't use too many inflections."
In his later career, Cullen voiced Thaedus, a recurring character on "Invincible," which made TVLine's list of best superhero shows of all time. Creator Robert Kirkman recalled trying to keep his enthusiasm for Cullen's most famous role in check while working with him. "Every fiber of my being was screaming, 'Don't ask him about Optimus Prime. Don't talk about Optimus Prime. What are you doing? Just be a professional, come on,'" Kirkman told Polygon in a 2023 interview.
Cullen died on August 26, 2026, at age 85. "Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family — and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide," Cullen's family said in a statement to TMZ. "His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember, 'be strong enough to be gentle.'"