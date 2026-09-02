5 Walking Dead Characters Who Survived On The Show Way Longer Than In The Comics

In the comics, Shane is killed by young Carl at the end of the sixth issue, or the end of the first volume. If the show followed its source material more strictly, Shane would've died near the end of Season 1. Instead, live-action Shane (Jon Bernthal) survives until the penultimate episode of Season 2. TV Shane is still shot by Carl, but only after he's killed by Rick (Andrew Lincoln) first and returns as a walker.

Why the delay? As Bernthal explained to SciFiNow in 2011, Season 1's showrunner, Frank Darabont, saw a lot of dramatic potential in Shane and Rick's relationship that the comics sped through. "Frank looked at the source material and said, 'there's something there. This story about two friends, it's a huge part of what this thing is. It's two friends, and how does friendship endure?' ... Here's a little wound that has been opened up by the comic — let's dig it out."

The comics' creator, Robert Kirkman, who served as co-creator on the show, told the Hollywood Reporter that Shane's tenure benefitted from Season 1's short, six-episode season: "If the first season had been 13 episodes instead of six, Shane's story would have been told all in that first season," he said. Because Season 1 was too short to do Shane's comic death justice, they saw an opportunity to expand on him and make the entirety of Season 2 a build-up to his climactic comic end.