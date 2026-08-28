Peter Cullen Played A Robotic Villain In This Beloved '80s Live-Action Sci-Fi Show

Peter Cullen, the beloved voice actor who died on August 26, 2026, was best known for playing Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise. But Optimus Prime wasn't Cullen's only automotive role. Cullen played K.A.R.R., an evil counterpart to K.I.T.T., in "Knight Rider."

While K.I.T.T., the witty, intelligent Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that assisted David Hasselhoff's Michael Knight as they fought crime on the roads, was one of the best TV cars of the '80s, K.A.R.R. was its villainous counterpart. K.A.R.R. (which stood for Knight Automated Roving Robot) was a prototype whose programming prioritized its own survival. Instead of protecting drivers, K.A.R.R. protected itself, even if that meant ejecting whoever was behind the wheel to save weight and drive a little faster.

Cullen voiced K.A.R.R. when the vehicle debuted in Season 1, Episode 9, "Trust Doesn't Rust," after thieves who broke into a warehouse unknowingly unleashed the malicious auto. Michael and K.I.T.T. ultimately defeat K.A.R.R. by playing a game of chicken and driving it off a cliff.