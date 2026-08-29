How To Watch The 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. The 2026 college football season has arrived! We've waited seven months to break out our tailgate equipment, foam fingers, and alumni sweatshirts, and now that wait is over. Sure, shows like "Chad Powers" can scratch the football itch for a while, and we're all excited to see what "Chad Powers" Season 2 brings, but it's not the same as real, live college football.

Today, the season kicks off with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, and while you probably won't be tailgating at this one, there will be plenty of opportunities to see all the action, including some new streaming options this year.