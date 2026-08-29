How To Watch The 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. The 2026 college football season has arrived! We've waited seven months to break out our tailgate equipment, foam fingers, and alumni sweatshirts, and now that wait is over. Sure, shows like "Chad Powers" can scratch the football itch for a while, and we're all excited to see what "Chad Powers" Season 2 brings, but it's not the same as real, live college football.
Today, the season kicks off with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, and while you probably won't be tailgating at this one, there will be plenty of opportunities to see all the action, including some new streaming options this year.
What is the Aer Lingus College Football Classic?
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic is the latest, now-annual iteration of college games being played in Ireland, which dates back to 1988. Back then, it was called the Emerald Isle Classic, and it came about as part of Dublin's celebration of a millennium since its founding. In that game, the Boston College Eagles beat the Army Black Knights 38-24. In the following years, the game returned a few times with a few different names, including the Wild Geese Classic, the Shamrock Classic, and Croke Park Classic.
In 2016, the game's name was officially changed to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, and in that game, Georgia Tech defeated Boston College 17-14. But what was meant to be an annual event beginning in 2020 ran into a few COVID-related snags, and the next time the classic would be played was 2022. Since then, it's been an annual tradition at the very start of the college football season.
Where is the Aer Lingus College Football Classic being played?
If you were expecting to travel to see today's game in person, you'll hopefully have your passport with you because it's being played in Ireland. College football in Ireland has been played at several venues, but since 2016, all games have been staged at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The stadium is built on the site of the old Lansdowne Road stadium, which was torn down in 2007, and where that first Emerald Isle Classic game was held.
This year marks the sixth Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the stadium. The stadium seats over 51,000 people, having sold out only once, back in 2023, when Notre Dame demolished Navy 42-3.
Who's playing in this year's Aer Lingus College Football Classic?
Sure, it's fun watching TV shows about football, but nothing beats the real thing. This year's version of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be played between the University of North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC) and the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (TCU). UNC is coming off a down year in 2025, when they finished 4-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and missed out on going to a bowl game. This is the second season that they'll have the legendary Bill Belichick as head coach. (You may have seen him roasting Tom Brady in one of the best celebrity roasts of all time.)
TCU will be looking to build on a very solid 9-4 record last year in the Big XII. The last time we saw the Horned Frogs in action, they scored a touchdown in overtime to take down the University of Southern California (USC) in the Alamo Bowl 30-27. TCU trailed in that game 24-14 before mounting their comeback. They're currently favored by 7.5 points in today's matchup.
Where can you watch this year's Aer Lingus College Football Classic?
If you're excited to bring on a whole new season of college football, you're in luck because there are multiple ways to watch today's Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The most traditional way will be on ESPN with Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, and Dana Boyle on the call. You'll also be able to watch the game on all available ESPN apps. Plus, this will be the first game that ESPN will be streaming on Disney+, part of a new plan to stream two college football games per week on the platform. Kickoff is slated for noon Eastern Time.
If you're hoping to catch "College Gameday" today, the three-hour pregame show ESPN has become famous for, you're unfortunately out of luck. That show won't return until next week, when the team will set up shop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for its 500th road show.
What were some memorable moments from previous Aer Lingus Classics?
While the Aer Lingus College Football Classic hasn't always been tightly contested, there have been a few exciting endings over the years. In 2022, Nebraska held an 11-point second-half lead over Northwestern, only to see the Wildcats score two touchdowns late in the game and sneak away with a 31-28 victory.
Two years later, the season started with a major upset as Georgia Tech took down the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles 24-21. The Yellow Jackets flew home with a win thanks to a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Last year was another thriller, marking the first time the Aer Lingus College Football Classic featured two ranked teams. No. 22 Iowa State held off No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 after building a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. With time running out, Iowa State went for it on fourth-and-3, got the first down, and sealed the victory.