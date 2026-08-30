This Forgotten Fox Sitcom Feels Like Pixar's Inside Out For Adults
"Inside Out" has become Pixar's golden child at the box office. The first film, which premiered in 2015, won an Oscar, became a cultural icon, and the seventh-highest-grossing Pixar film of all time. And its 2024 sequel surpassed box office expectations to become the highest-grossing Pixar film, and enter the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time list. But fans of this iconic movie may be surprised to know that it was not the first piece of media to dive into the inner psyche of humans.
In 1991, Fox debuted "Herman's Head," one of the weirdest sitcoms of all time. Created by "9 to 5" TV series writers Andrew Guerdat and Steve Kreinberg, the '90s live-action show followed the life of Herman Brooks, a normal fact-checker for a publishing company. But occasionally, the show would jump from the real world to a depiction of Herman's mind, where four manifestations of his psyche controlled and bickered over his every action while spending their days in a messy attic room.
Genius, played by Peter Mackenzie, controlled Herman's intellect and logic. "Walker" star Molly Hagan played the sensitive Angel, who represented Herman's kindness. Animal, played by Ken Hudson Campbell, was Herman's lust, while Wimp, Herman's anxiety, marked the acting debut for Rick Lawless. Obviously, there are major differences between "Herman's Head" and "Inside Out," but there are some similarities in the characterisation of Herman's Wimp and Angel and the Pixar film's Fear and Joy.
Herman's Head featured two famous Simpsons actors and a Friends star
"Herman's Head" may have been ahead of its time by premiering in the '90s. The show did not get great reviews when it first debuted, nor was it a hit in the ratings. When Fox eventually canceled a host of shows in 1993, "Herman's Head" got the cut, airing its last episodes of Season 3 in 1994. "Herman's Head" quickly became a forgotten '90s sitcom, but it may be remembered by fans of "The Simpsons" after the show was referenced on more than one occasion in the longest-running cartoon on American television.
Those references came about because "Herman's Head" starred two voice actors from "The Simpsons." Hank Azaria, who played Herman's best friend, voices several characters in the Emmy-winning series, including Moe, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and formerly Apu. (Azaria decided to stop being the voice of Apu in 2020.) Yeardley Smith, the iconic voice of Lisa Simpson, played Herman's nerdy colleague Louise. "Herman's Head" also returned the favor with their own "Simpsons" reference about Louise sounding like Lisa during the series.
When asked whether she'd support a reboot during an interview on the "Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz" podcast in 2023, Smith said, "I loved that show, had the best time, so I'll keep putting in a good word. I will get nowhere, but I'll do it."
They're not the only famous connections "Herman's Head" has. Before landing the role of Ross' ex-wife Carol on "Friends," Jane Sibbett was a series regular on "Herman's Head." Future "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston also appeared in two episodes of the forgotten sitcom, playing Herman's competitive sister.