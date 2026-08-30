This Forgotten Fox Sitcom Feels Like Pixar's Inside Out For Adults

"Inside Out" has become Pixar's golden child at the box office. The first film, which premiered in 2015, won an Oscar, became a cultural icon, and the seventh-highest-grossing Pixar film of all time. And its 2024 sequel surpassed box office expectations to become the highest-grossing Pixar film, and enter the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time list. But fans of this iconic movie may be surprised to know that it was not the first piece of media to dive into the inner psyche of humans.

In 1991, Fox debuted "Herman's Head," one of the weirdest sitcoms of all time. Created by "9 to 5" TV series writers Andrew Guerdat and Steve Kreinberg, the '90s live-action show followed the life of Herman Brooks, a normal fact-checker for a publishing company. But occasionally, the show would jump from the real world to a depiction of Herman's mind, where four manifestations of his psyche controlled and bickered over his every action while spending their days in a messy attic room.

Genius, played by Peter Mackenzie, controlled Herman's intellect and logic. "Walker" star Molly Hagan played the sensitive Angel, who represented Herman's kindness. Animal, played by Ken Hudson Campbell, was Herman's lust, while Wimp, Herman's anxiety, marked the acting debut for Rick Lawless. Obviously, there are major differences between "Herman's Head" and "Inside Out," but there are some similarities in the characterisation of Herman's Wimp and Angel and the Pixar film's Fear and Joy.