Patricia Arquette Starred In A Supernatural TV Series That's Worth Revisiting

Patricia Arquette's acclaimed performances in HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," Hulu's "The Act," and Apple's "Severance" are widely acknowledged, but it was her portrayal of Allison DuBois in the supernatural procedural drama series "Medium" that first helped her make a mark in the world of television. Arquette's Allison is a suburban mom who can talk to the dead, foresee tragedies, and witness the past in dreams. She uses her gifts to aid law enforcement while working with District Attorney Manuel Devalos (Miguel Sandoval), who is initially skeptical of her claims.

"Medium" was a hit for NBC when it debuted on Monday January 3, 2005, pulling in 16.1 million viewers and scoring big in the Nielsen ratings with a 6.3/16 in the 18-49 category. This was NBC's best viewership haul and its top 18-49 rating for a Monday premiere since the debut of the forgotten '90s sitcom "Someone Like Me" over a decade earlier. While "Someone Like Me" was canned before it saw out its first season, "Medium" went on to air for five seasons on NBC before it moved to CBS for two additional seasons, racking up 130 episodes in total.

Arquette's performances in "Medium" (which was created by Glenn Gordon Caron, who had previously forced ABC to cast Bruce Willis in his show "Moonlighting" after seeing something special in the then-up-and-coming actor) earned her a lot of praise at the time. The Chicago native won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2005 and she went on to receive several other nominations for "Medium" over the years, including at the Golden Globes and the Saturn Awards.