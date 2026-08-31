Luke Perry And Malcolm-Jamal Warner Starred In A Forgotten Sci-Fi Show From Babylon 5's Creator

Even if you're not a fan of science fiction, chances are you've heard of the hit series "Babylon 5," a cult space opera from J. Michael Straczynski and one of several '90s sci-fi shows that still hold up today. What you may not have heard of is "Jeremiah," a '00s show from Straczynski based on Hermann Huppen's comic book series of the same name starring Luke Perry and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. That's a real shame, because this underrated Showtime series paved the way for shows like "The Walking Dead" with its post-apocalyptic setting.

"Jeremiah" is set in a world where the adult population has been decimated by a virus. Perry stars as the titular character, a loner who has spent 15 years searching for a place called the Valhalla Sector, a refuge that his late father told him about. He teams up with Warner's Kurdy, a fellow loner, and they go to the remains of the Cheyenne Mountain Complex to discover a community looking to rebuild the world. This, however, is easier said than done, as conflict brews between various factions with the probability of a new plague looming over humanity.