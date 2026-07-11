15 Best TV Shows Like The Walking Dead

There aren't many shows where characters bash each other over the head with a barbed wire baseball bat named Lucille, but that's what makes "The Walking Dead" different. For 11 seasons, the AMC horror drama — adapted from Robert Kirkman's comic of the same name — imagined a post-apocalyptic future where humans are more monstrous than the zombies referenced in the title. Now that it's over, you might be craving more shows like "The Walking Dead," but fear not, as TVLine has you covered.

"The Walking Dead" is a unique show, but there are other series out there that scratch a similar itch. This list doesn't contain any of the spin-offs, as it's highly likely fans are more than familiar with them. Instead, we'll focus on other great post-apocalyptic, horror, and sci-fi shows that hang out in the same wheelhouse as the Kirkman adaptation. So, if you're looking for more genre shows to fill your "Walking Dead" void, this collection is worth adding to your watchlist.