Smallville Almost Received A Spin-Off Starring Two Iconic DC Comics Characters

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Oliver Queen, aka the Green Arrow, played an integral role in DC's extended presence on television for a decade thanks to "Arrow" on The CW, which launched the "Arrowverse." However, while Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg built an entire universe of shows around Stephen Amell's Emerald Archer, the character almost starred in a very different TV series years earlier thanks to Justin Hartley's portrayal in "Smallville."

During an appearance on the "Inside of You" podcast (hosted by fellow "Smallville" alum Michael Rosenbaum, who played the classic DC villain Lex Luthor), Hartley revealed that his character was in line to star in a spin-off at one stage. "While I was on 'Smallville,' there were several different spin-off ideas that they had," he said. "They wanted to do a spin-off called 'Metropolis' or something like that, I heard whispers of that. It was Lois and Oliver in Metropolis and whatever that was. They were trying to extend the life of the show."

Hartley didn't get into further details like how far along this idea was or when the show would have premiered, but it likely would have happened between "Smallville" Season 6 and Season 7, because that's when Queen was romantically involved with Erica Durance's Lois Lane. He later moved on to Lois' cousin Chloe Sullivan (an original character created for "Smallville" and played by Allison Mack). And, of course, Lois would go on to live happily ever after with Tom Welling's Clark Kent.