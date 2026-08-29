Quote Of The Day By Dolly Parton: 'I Often Say I'm Comfortable In My Own Skin No Matter How...'

Dolly Parton, who died on August 25 at the age of 80, originally left the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee to become a star — and become a star she did. Her Southern charm, kind-hearted spirit, and savvy storytelling allowed her to shine throughout her lifetime. With a career that spanned 60 years, Parton's passion extended beyond country music, leaving a lasting impression on fans through her contributions to TV and film.

When she became Porter Wagoner's full-time duet partner in "The Porter Wagoner Show," Parton turned the opportunity into a stepping stone. Her captivating presence led her to host a variety show of her own, titled "Dolly!," which ran from 1976-1977.

The "Jolene" hitmaker ultimately embodied different characters in nine feature films and played herself in many others. Her most notable credits in film include "9 to 5," "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," and "Steel Magnolias." Parton also made cameos in "Hannah Montana", acting opposite her real-life goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and "Grace and Frankie," where she reunited with former "9 to 5" co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

A notable name in Hollywood and a philanthropist who supported children's literacy, Parton's legacy lives on in the wake of her passing. Until her last breath, Parton stayed true to herself, and her quote of the day offers an encouraging message for those struggling to embrace their authenticity.