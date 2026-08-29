Quote Of The Day By Dolly Parton: 'I Often Say I'm Comfortable In My Own Skin No Matter How...'
Dolly Parton, who died on August 25 at the age of 80, originally left the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee to become a star — and become a star she did. Her Southern charm, kind-hearted spirit, and savvy storytelling allowed her to shine throughout her lifetime. With a career that spanned 60 years, Parton's passion extended beyond country music, leaving a lasting impression on fans through her contributions to TV and film.
When she became Porter Wagoner's full-time duet partner in "The Porter Wagoner Show," Parton turned the opportunity into a stepping stone. Her captivating presence led her to host a variety show of her own, titled "Dolly!," which ran from 1976-1977.
The "Jolene" hitmaker ultimately embodied different characters in nine feature films and played herself in many others. Her most notable credits in film include "9 to 5," "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," and "Steel Magnolias." Parton also made cameos in "Hannah Montana", acting opposite her real-life goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and "Grace and Frankie," where she reunited with former "9 to 5" co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
A notable name in Hollywood and a philanthropist who supported children's literacy, Parton's legacy lives on in the wake of her passing. Until her last breath, Parton stayed true to herself, and her quote of the day offers an encouraging message for those struggling to embrace their authenticity.
Quote of the Day by Dolly Parton
"I often say I'm comfortable in my own skin, no matter how far I've stretched it as the years go by. But I think there's a lot to be said about being comfortable with who you are, 'cause I don't know how to be anybody else. I don't want to be anybody else."
The above quote comes from Dolly Parton's guest appearance on CBS News' "Person to Person" with Norah O'Donnell in 2023. In the interview, Parton discussed her coffee table book, "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," as well as her longevity in the industry. When O'Donnell asked if the country star is as confident as she has always seemed, Parton replied: "I'm confident in myself."
As our quote of the day notes, Parton never tried to be anyone other than herself. That is apparent throughout her career when she stuck to her country roots despite exploring other music genres. She also never let go of her bedazzled style, wearing outfits filled with rhinestones and her hair always done up in a voluminous 'do.
She said "no" to Elvis Presley's request to record her hit single "I Will Always Love You" when his then-manager wanted to claim partial publishing rights, and she created jobs for more than 4,000 people in her hometown through her theme park Dollywood. Parton wasn't just confident, but also vocal about giving back to her community and never forgetting where she came from.
Deeper meaning of Dolly Parton's quote — be true to yourself
If Dolly Parton's legacy can teach us anything, it is to be our truest selves. The singer, actor, and philanthropist was confident in her talent and wasn't taken aback by the way people perceived her. In a Substack post she released on August 2026, she discussed the story behind her song "Shattered Image," which dove into rumors about her and how they affected her reputation.
As Parton notes in her post, you don't have to be in showbiz to have people around wanting to diminish you. Yet, even when faced with criticism, it is important to trust your own gut instinct and know your worth. With more than 3,000 songs in her repertoire and 11 Grammy wins, Parton's career achievements were never overshadowed by the haters. Her Southern charm and never-ending optimism made her a force to be reckoned with, and we can all learn from her positive outlook.
More quotes from Dolly Parton
- "In my own self, I just try to love people. I try to find the God light in everybody, and I try to let mine shine extra hard when I run up against that." — from a 2023 interview with Hayley Williams for Consequence
- "I know who I am and I don't try to be nobody else, and if that ain't good enough for you, too bad. But I can walk in any room, knowing I'm going in as myself and that'll just have to do." — from a 2025 interview with People Magazine
- "To thine own self be true. There's a whole lot of meaning in that phrase. Because I've always tried to stay true to me. And always, when people ask me for advice, that's kind of what I tell them." — from a 2025 interview with Today.com