TVLine Pet Peeves: Why Do Female Characters Always Wake Up Looking Flawless?

Welcome to TVLine Pet Peeves, where our editors go to town on TV's bad habits. Tropes, plot details, dialogue tics, continuity issues — if it grinds our gears, you'll see it here.

We've all found ourselves in disbelief watching our favorite female characters wake up in the morning after a long night's rest. Not a single mascara smudge? Not even the slightest suggestion of a disruption to that perfectly carved-out lip line? No redness on the nose or dried drool in the corner of the mouth? If you, dear reader, have experienced that type of whiplash while watching your favorite TV shows, you're in the right place: We're lodging our complaints about wake-up makeup, a phenomenon from which only TV characters benefit, never real-life women.

We've seen it in the latest season of "Bridgerton," when Sophie — more than once! — wakes up perfectly primped next to Benedict after what we can only assume was a night of passionate physical exertion. Her hair is combed back, shiny and slick like she just stepped out of Drybar; her eyebrows are a pair of perfectly drawn-on twins; and her lips and cheeks share the same shade of flush.

While "Bridgerton" has fallen short of showing Sophie arise in full glam, the woman is clearly adorned with oils, creams, and products that give her a perfect morning-after glow — it's almost more insulting to trick us with these kinds of covert techniques. Though "Bridgerton" does a lot to tell honest stories about its female characters, in this particular case, we aren't fooled: This is a woman wearing a fresh application of makeup, without an eye crust, sleep line, or tangled strand of hair in sight.