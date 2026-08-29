Beauty In Black Ends Season 3 With Several Potential Deaths — Who Won't Live To See Season 4?

"Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" has returned to Netflix for Season 3, delivering eight episodes of unhinged performances, out-of-pocket dialogue, and bonkers plot twists. Let's focus on that last one for a moment, as the finale ends with quite a few unexpected developments — and the possible deaths of four major characters.

Finally armed with the knowledge that Rain killed his son, Jules arrives at her club for a little payback. And by payback, we mean his goons open fire on the club, dropping countless bodies in the process. Kimmie, Mallory, Angel, and Varney are all present for the massacre, but they appear to run for cover without catching any stray bullets. Rain, meanwhile, ends the season trapped in her office with a very angry Jules, who promises an unimaginable punishment for her actions.

Assuming everyone we just mentioned survives long enough to at least see the beginning of Season 4, there are still four other characters we're less certain about. Thank goodness Netflix reversed its decision to end "Beauty in Black" after Season 3, because there's no way the show could have possibly ended this way.

Read on for a breakdown of the "Beauty in Black" characters whose fates remain in limbo as we begin the long wait for Season 4: