Beauty In Black Ends Season 3 With Several Potential Deaths — Who Won't Live To See Season 4?
"Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" has returned to Netflix for Season 3, delivering eight episodes of unhinged performances, out-of-pocket dialogue, and bonkers plot twists. Let's focus on that last one for a moment, as the finale ends with quite a few unexpected developments — and the possible deaths of four major characters.
Finally armed with the knowledge that Rain killed his son, Jules arrives at her club for a little payback. And by payback, we mean his goons open fire on the club, dropping countless bodies in the process. Kimmie, Mallory, Angel, and Varney are all present for the massacre, but they appear to run for cover without catching any stray bullets. Rain, meanwhile, ends the season trapped in her office with a very angry Jules, who promises an unimaginable punishment for her actions.
Assuming everyone we just mentioned survives long enough to at least see the beginning of Season 4, there are still four other characters we're less certain about. Thank goodness Netflix reversed its decision to end "Beauty in Black" after Season 3, because there's no way the show could have possibly ended this way.
Read on for a breakdown of the "Beauty in Black" characters whose fates remain in limbo as we begin the long wait for Season 4:
Horace
If Horace Bellarie has any weakness, it's his pride, which could ultimately prove to be his undoing. After Mallory shot Norman in the season's penultimate episode, Horace could have quickly cleaned up her mess, sweeping his no-good brother under the rug once and for all. Instead, Horace took the time to gloat, taunting Norman as he teetered on the brink of death. Horace then made the biggest mistake of all, turning his back on Norman, unaware that his brother was pulling himself up and brandishing a gun. The ensuing shoot-out left both men bleeding out on Mallory's floor. With Angel barking orders, Horace's men quickly snatched him up to seek medical attention, but it may be too little, too late. Did Horace really survive his battle with cancer, which we now know was orchestrated by Norman, just to die from a gunshot wound?
Our official stance is that we're pulling for Horace to survive this latest brush with death. Horace isn't the best person, but no one really has the moral high ground on this show. We'd like to see him live long enough to repair his relationship with Charles, hopefully accepting some hard truths about himself in the process. Then again, Horace's death would bump Kimmie straight to the top of the Bellarie food chain — and we'd love to see what she does with that kind of power.
Norman
As we established earlier, Season 3 ended with a potentially fatal shoot-out between Horace and Norman, but while Horace was quickly whisked off to seek medical attention, Norman was left to die on Mallory's living room floor. The last time viewers saw him, he was laughing maniacally as Horace was being taken away. Considering Norman was already close to death after his scuffle with Mallory, it would be a pretty big stretch to think that he'll also survive his follow-up with Horace — especially if no one seems to care enough to help him. Then again, this is "Beauty in Black" we're talking about. What is this show if not one pretty big stretch after another?
Do we think Norman deserves to live? Absolutely not. That man, like so many on this show, is an irredeemable monster. But Norman is also a fantastic villain with endless resources and just as many axes to grind. Sure, Jules is capable of causing plenty of trouble for the "good" guys, but we're not ready to lose Norman from our little rogues' gallery just yet.
Roy
Now here's a character we wouldn't mind seeing bite the big one. Roy spent most of Season 3 going through heroin withdrawals during lock-up, so desperate for a fix that he even told Norman about Mallory killing his wife in exchange for drugs. Norman, of course, had no intention of giving Roy anything, but he finally found a connect towards the end of the season. We can't say for sure what kind of drugs Roy got from his new prison pal, but they did not sit well with him. Roy was rushed to the hospital, and unless those doctors pull off a miracle, the future isn't looking too bright for him.
Unlike Horace, who may still have a redemption arc left in him, and Norman, who creates enough entertaining trouble to keep around, Roy's death wouldn't really serve to shake things up. Who would even miss him? Not his wife, that's for sure! Then again, we're curious about Olivia's little slip up this season, where she basically admitted that one of her sons isn't Horace's. If Roy lives — and that's a big if, given his current condition — we hope the show explores that paternity storyline in Season 4.
Sylvie
Trust, we're just as surprised to see Sylvie's name on this list as you are, but if there's anyone stupid enough to take out Kimmie's little sister, it's Jules. The season ended with Jules paying a visit to Kimmie's foster parents' trailer, shooting them both upon arrival. He then turned his gun on Sylvie, demanding the truth about who really killed his son. Sylvie sang like a canary, confirming that Rain pushed Glen to his death; Jules didn't seem particularly interested in the nuance of the situation, ignoring the part where Rain thought Glen was assaulting Sylvie. Now here's where things get a little fuzzy: before angrily storming out of the trailer, Jules fired off one last shot — but was it Sylvie who caught that final bullet?
On one hand, of course we hope Sylvie wasn't one of Jules' victims in the finale. She's the only innocent character on "Beauty in Black," and she certainly doesn't deserve anything else to happen to her, much less have her life ended. That said, can you imagine the absolute terror that Kimmie would rain down on Jules if he killed her sister, the person she fought harder to protect than anyone? Just saying, it would make for a pretty eventful Season 4.
Which of these characters do you think will live to see "Beauty in Black" Season 4? Grade the latest drop in our poll below, then leave a comment with your thoughts on that (potentially) killer finale.