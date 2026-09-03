5 Most Shocking NCIS Deaths, Ranked

"NCIS" devoted a not inconsiderable amount of time to Ned Dorneget's (Matt Jones) character development throughout his three seasons on the series, which made the abrupt conclusion of his arc all the more surprising. In the process of his evolution from a lovably awkward probie, Dorneget became a favorite among "NCIS" fans — until he was killed in a terrorist attack in the penultimate episode of Season 12 shortly after his promotion to a full-blown agent.

Dorneget's demise may have partly come as such a shock because it originally wasn't planned by the show's writers. Jones revealed on Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo's podcast Off Duty: An "NCIS" Rewatch that he talked himself off the show while at a CBS party he attended in between filming "Breaking Bad" and "Mom." "[Gary Glasberg, former "NCIS" showrunner] came over and he's like, 'Oh, you got to come back,'" recalled Jones.

"And I was like: 'I'm on this sitcom now. I can't come back. I want to, but what do we do?' And he was like, 'I don't know, what do you want to do?' I was like: 'Kill me!'"

Although Jones now regards this move as "a stupid idea," the deed was done.