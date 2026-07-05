An NCIS Writer Argued Against Killing Off Gibbs' Mentor, Mike Franks

The death of Mike Franks (Muse Watson) in "NCIS" Season 8 didn't please writer Jesse Stern one bit. An important early recurring character on the CBS police procedural and the mentor of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Franks met his demise when serial killer Jonas Cobb (Kerr Smith) stabbed him in the chest in the Season 8 episode "Swan Song."

During a conversation on the "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch" podcast in 2024, Stern shared how he reacted to being told by the late executive producer Gary Glasberg that he had to end Franks' life. "He said, 'We're going to kill Mike Franks.' And Franks hadn't been in an episode that season," Stern recalled. "And I was just like, 'Are you kidding? We're going to bring the guy in just to kill him off?' I'm like, 'Everyone's going to see it coming. It's not the way to do it.' So I tried to talk him out of that decision, but he was determined that we were going to kill Mike Franks."

Rather than dying from terminal lung cancer, Franks met a violent end that surprised many viewers. Despite mixed reactions on how "NCIS" handled the character's exit, Franks remains a beloved character on the show.