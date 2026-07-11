Why NCIS Star Lauren Holly Quit The Hit CBS Procedural Series

Lauren Holly's stint as Jenny Shepard on "NCIS" lasted longer than initially planned, though her departure happened rather suddenly. The actor played special agent Jenny Shepard on the police procedural from Season 3 to Season 5, which aired from 2005 to 2008. After three seasons as an "NCIS" series regular, Holly decided to move on.

In Season 5, Episode 18, Shepard died from a gunshot wound — a development that shocked audiences when it occurred. Holly later released a statement on her website detailing the reasons behind her exit from "NCIS." She first recalled landing the role as a guest star for six episodes before co-creator and then-showrunner Donald P. Bellisario gave her a longer arc on the show. At first, Holly loved her "NCIS" gig, but as time went on, she had a change of heart.

According to Holly, living away from her husband and two young children was a challenge, thus they all moved from Chicago to Los Angeles when she returned for "NCIS" Season 4. Still, problems eventually arose. "I enjoyed being on the show, and began some wonderful friendships," Holly wrote. "I was saddened that Don Bellisario was forced out, and I missed him a lot. To be honest, now that the work bug had bitten me again, I got bored with my part of the 'Director.' Then the decision was made to kill me, and boy did they. About five different ways!"