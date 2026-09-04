Every Original Star Trek Crew Member Who Appeared On The Twilight Zone

At a glance, most people might not associate "Star Trek" and "The Twilight Zone," but the truth is that each series has the other imbedded in the fabric of its successful, multi-season run. Countless "Twilight Zone" actors later made appearances in "Star Trek: The Original Series," and plenty of others have turned up in another "Star Trek" franchise entry — such as "Voyager," "The Next Generation," or "Deep Space Nine" — as well as one of the later "Twilight Zone" reboots.

The first time around, "Twilight Zone" actors appeared as civilians, various Starfleet members, and an array of sci-fi entities across "Star Trek: The Original Series," with the full list of actors running nearly 70 names long. Among them were Julie Newmar, Robert Lansing, and Rex Holman. When it comes to the core Enterprise crew members, however, only four actors who starred on "TOS" previously had roles on the classic horror anthology series.