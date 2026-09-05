Why Adam Beach's Det. Chester Lake Left Law & Order: SVU After Just One Season

When Det. Chester Lake left "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" at the end of Season 9, fans were left wondering why Adam Beach left the squad room so quickly, especially after seemingly being set up as one of the new regular new detectives the season prior.

The Canadian actor — who had already made a name for himself in feature films like Clint Eastwood's "Flags of Our Fathers" and his Golden Globe-nominated role in HBO's "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" — made his debut as Brooklyn SVU Detective Chester Lake in the Season 8 episode, "Outsider." He was promoted to a series regular in Season 9, appearing in 21 episodes of the series. However, he never made it to Season 10.

Beach originally signed a one-year deal with an option to renew for a second. Ultimately, both the actor and the show's production team mutually agreed not to exercise that option, leading to Chester getting written off in the Season 9 finale, "Cold," where the character was arrested for killing a corrupt police officer. Even though his exit was abrupt, Beach always stuck to the narrative that there was no bad blood behind the scenes. "I very much enjoyed my year on 'Law & Order: SVU,'" Beach told The Hollywood Reporter after his departure was announced. "Now I'm looking forward to new adventures."