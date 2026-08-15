5 Biggest Law & Order: SVU Actor Exits (And Why They Left)

Having aired 27 seasons over nearly three decades, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has become accustomed to seeing actors come and go. Even so, some cast exits were far more surprising and heartbreaking than others.

Most recently, the long-running NBC crime drama said goodbye to Octavio Pisano – who played Detective Joe Velasco — and Juliana Martinez — who portrayed Detective Kate Silva, starting with Season 26. Since "Law & Order: SVU" premiered its pilot episode in 1999, some main cast members have been relegated to guest roles, while others have left the show entirely. But through it all, Mariska Hargitay has headlined "SVU" as Detective Olivia Benson, providing the steady and commanding presence that has cemented the series as one of the best police procedurals of all time.

Dann Florek's Captain Don Cragen, BD Wong's Dr. George Huang, and Stephanie March's Assistant District Attorney Alex Cabot all rank among the most notable "Law & Order: SVU" exits, but five others are even more significant in terms of their impact.