5 Best HBO Historical Dramas, Ranked

HBO's library of historical dramas could easily be considered the best in the streaming world. With a wealth of both ongoing and limited series set in the past, the network has spent decades telling fascinating stories about wars, politics, and people from the most interesting periods in history. From the captivating World War II epic told in "Band of Brothers" to the gritty 1800s West of "Deadwood," HBO's historical dramas have attracted vast acclaim for their storytelling, attention to detail, performances, and more.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, HBO's most distinguished history-based series include "John Adams," "The Sympathizer," and "Gunpowder." Naturally, many of the streaming service's period dramas have earned tons of awards, further cementing them as standouts in the genre. There are almost too many great historical dramas for HBO subscribers to choose from, but these five shows are the best the platform has to offer.