5 Best HBO Historical Dramas, Ranked
HBO's library of historical dramas could easily be considered the best in the streaming world. With a wealth of both ongoing and limited series set in the past, the network has spent decades telling fascinating stories about wars, politics, and people from the most interesting periods in history. From the captivating World War II epic told in "Band of Brothers" to the gritty 1800s West of "Deadwood," HBO's historical dramas have attracted vast acclaim for their storytelling, attention to detail, performances, and more.
In addition to the aforementioned titles, HBO's most distinguished history-based series include "John Adams," "The Sympathizer," and "Gunpowder." Naturally, many of the streaming service's period dramas have earned tons of awards, further cementing them as standouts in the genre. There are almost too many great historical dramas for HBO subscribers to choose from, but these five shows are the best the platform has to offer.
5. Rome
It might take some time to get hooked on "Rome" due to its slow-paced narrative, but the series wonderfully pays off viewers' patience. Set during the final days of the Roman Republic on the cusp of its violent transition into an empire, "Rome" focuses on its soldiers, citizens, politicians, and royalty as the show chronicles the brutal fall of Julius Caesar (Ciarán Hinds) and the ensuing power struggles in the city and elsewhere.
"Rome" aired just two seasons in 2005 and 2007, respectively. A third season was a possibility, but HBO canceled "Rome" after Season 2 since it couldn't justify the series' expensive budget. A winner of seven Emmy Awards, "Rome" left its mark on HBO and the historical drama genre despite not receiving the lengthy run it deserved. TV audiences obsessed with the Roman Empire need to check out "Rome" for its intriguing depiction of history.
4. The Gilded Age
"The Gilded Age," HBO's ongoing series about wealthy New Yorkers in the 1800s, boasts gorgeous costumes and set designs. But more importantly, it's highly entertaining. "The Gilded Age" details a time of change for American society through the eyes of many compelling characters. Through three released seasons, the drama brings together rich families – both old money and new — in an evolving society, resulting in thoughtful story arcs surrounding class inequality and industrial advancements during the time.
Even though "The Gilded Age" doesn't provide the heart-pounding thrills of an action or suspense drama, it delivers engaging dialogue and features excellent performances from its large ensemble cast led by Carrie Coon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, and plenty of others. "The Gilded Age" is a must-watch for fans of the genre. Given that "The Gilded Age" Season 4 premieres this November, anyone with an HBO Max subscription should take the time to catch up.
3. Boardwalk Empire
Prohibition-era Atlantic City makes for a riveting five-season arc in HBO's "Boardwalk Empire." The series revolves around the political endeavors of Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi) — who strives to balance public life with his under-the-radar criminal dealings in 1920s Atlantic City. "Boardwalk Empire" ranks as one of HBO's best historical dramas thanks to its wide range of complex characters — from Nucky, to his Irish immigrant love interest, Margaret Thompson (Kelly Macdonald), to the gangsters Al Capone (Stephen Graham) and Chalky White (Michael Kenneth Williams).
"Boardwalk Empire" impressively brings the '20s to life through its dazzling visual portrayal of Atlantic City and slow-burn narrative filled with twists and turns. Cutthroat politics and dangerous corruption follow nearly every character in "Boardwalk Empire" as the story pays off its arcs in satisfying, and often devastating, ways. The multifaceted excellence of "Boardwalk Empire" makes it one of the best gangster TV shows of all time. It's easy to see why the show won 20 Emmys by the end of its run.
2. The Pacific
Released in 2010, nearly a decade after "Band of Brothers," "The Pacific" actually improves upon its predecessor's standout qualities. Focusing on a variety of U.S. soldiers and other individuals who took part in the Pacific Theater of World War II, "The Pacific" puts together a gut-wrenching depiction of the battles fought on the front lines. The miniseries doesn't hold anything back when it comes to violence and gore, but its gripping story about humans and the war's impact on their lives prevents the show from devolving into excessive brutality.
Layered portrayals of real people, such as Merriell "Snafu" Shelton (Rami Malek), John Basilone (Jon Seda), and Eugene Sledge (Joseph Mazzello) elevate "The Pacific" into a poignant tale about the relationships built during the war, as well as the heavy cost those involved had to pay. Over 15 years later, "The Pacific" still reigns as the greatest World War II drama on TV.
1. Chernobyl
A near-perfect historical limited series, "Chernobyl" depicts the 1986 Soviet nuclear plant disaster in the most absorbing manner possible. The show is well-paced over five episodes and contains outstanding acting performances — including but not limited to Jared Harris, Emily Watson, Jessie Buckley, and Stellan Skarsgård as the numerous people affected by the devastating explosion. Demonstrating its prowess as a historical drama, "Chernobyl" doesn't shy away from the harrowing nature of the event it recreates.
The night of the catastrophe, its grim fallout, and subsequent inquiries into what went wrong at the nuclear plant all figure into the plot of "Chernobyl" — which is well worth watching and re-watching many times. With 10 Emmys to its name, the show impressively combines top-notch TV writing, amazing cinematography, and fantastic acting to create one unforgettable miniseries. No HBO historical drama to date has replicated the success and brilliance of "Chernobyl," and it could be a very long time until that changes.