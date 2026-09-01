The Kelly Clarkson Show Ends On A High Note After 7 Years With 'Golden' Performances And A Visit From Her Kids
Monday, August 31 marked the end of an era in daytime television with the final broadcast of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after seven seasons, the Emmy Award-winning host saved some of her biggest surprises (and best performances) for last.
As a special thank-you to viewers for tuning in all these years, Clarkson announced a "Kelly By Request" segment, returning to the microphone to belt out the most highly requested songs from her extensive personal catalogue: the 2004 breakup anthem "Since U Been Gone," 2007's criminally underrated "Sober," 2011's uplifting "Stronger," 2015's deeply personal "Piece by Piece," and the 2017 track "Didn't I," the last of which is apparently Clarkson's favorite song to perform live.
But the series finale, which was actually filmed in June, wasn't all about reflecting on the past. The original "American Idol" winner also gave viewers a taste of what's in store, with the TV debut of her new single "I'd Be Lyin'."
The best performance of the hour — the one already going deservedly viral on social media — was "Golden," the inescapable hit from the 2025 Netflix movie "KPop Demon Hunters." Originally performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, "Golden" is the most-requested Kellyoke song of all time, and Clarkson absolutely did it justice, nailing those seemingly impossible high notes without breaking a sweat. Watch the full performance in the video above.
Kelly Clarkson's kids help close out her final show
The final episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" was also a family affair, thanks to the inclusion of Clarkson's two children, 12-year-old daughter River Rose and 10-year-old son Remington Alexander. Both children are from Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 after a battle with skin cancer.
"I'm such a proud mom," Clarkson said as her kids relocated from the audience to the stage. "They're the greatest kids in the world. When we started, River was in kindergarten! She's now going to be in middle school. Crazy! And my son, Remington, he had his singing debut onstage with the band," she recalled, alluding to his 2024 TV performance of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."
Watch Clarkson's kids' special appearance on the final episode of her talk show below:
Then came Clarkson's final message to her viewers, a simple-but-vital piece of advice that we can all take to hear: "Life is totally out of our control," the host began. "You don't have to attend the negative party you were invited to. I've been told by a therapist, so there you go. Remind yourself once a day that you have that choice, and to respond how you really want to be and who you really are inside. ... I loved being in your home each day, and I got to see my kids grow up on this show as well. I have immeasurable gratitude for everybody here. Thank you so much."
Why is The Kelly Clarkson Show ending?
Kelly Clarkson announced in February that her talk show would be coming to an end in the fall, explaining the reason behind her decision in an emotional statement:
"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York," Clarkson said at the time. "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."
Clarkson's statement continued: "Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on 'The Voice' from time to time ... you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."
Are you glad Clarkson decided to devote her show's final hour to music? And will you miss seeing her in daytime? Grade the last episode below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.