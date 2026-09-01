The Kelly Clarkson Show Ends On A High Note After 7 Years With 'Golden' Performances And A Visit From Her Kids

Monday, August 31 marked the end of an era in daytime television with the final broadcast of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after seven seasons, the Emmy Award-winning host saved some of her biggest surprises (and best performances) for last.

As a special thank-you to viewers for tuning in all these years, Clarkson announced a "Kelly By Request" segment, returning to the microphone to belt out the most highly requested songs from her extensive personal catalogue: the 2004 breakup anthem "Since U Been Gone," 2007's criminally underrated "Sober," 2011's uplifting "Stronger," 2015's deeply personal "Piece by Piece," and the 2017 track "Didn't I," the last of which is apparently Clarkson's favorite song to perform live.

But the series finale, which was actually filmed in June, wasn't all about reflecting on the past. The original "American Idol" winner also gave viewers a taste of what's in store, with the TV debut of her new single "I'd Be Lyin'."

The best performance of the hour — the one already going deservedly viral on social media — was "Golden," the inescapable hit from the 2025 Netflix movie "KPop Demon Hunters." Originally performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, "Golden" is the most-requested Kellyoke song of all time, and Clarkson absolutely did it justice, nailing those seemingly impossible high notes without breaking a sweat. Watch the full performance in the video above.