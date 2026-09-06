The 5 Most Entertainingly Unrealistic 9-1-1 Emergencies

With "9-1-1" returning for Season 10 on October 15 (ABC, 8/7c), fans have time to prepare for a whole new set of shocking and harrowing emergencies. From former Chief Bobby Nash's heartbreaking death to Jennifer Love Hewitt's domestic abuse storyline, "9-1-1" showrunner Tim Minear and his team are masters at creating high-stakes storylines that keep viewers glued to the TV while simultaneously pulling at their at heartstrings.

But "9-1-1" also comes from the Ryan Murphy universe, which means there's a campy element that allows absolutely ridiculous storylines to sneak through for our entertainment. To be fair, most medical dramas are not as realistic as "The Pitt," and network procedurals have relied on office romances and the suspension of disbelief for decades.

Still, there's no denying that some of the "9-1-1" emergencies over the past nine seasons have been outrageously unrealistic, even if the storylines were somehow entertaining enough to keep fans from changing the channel. From a beenado to a trip to outer space, here are the five most unrealistic yet entertaining places that "9-1-1" emergencies took fans, who happily went along for the ride.