Hannah Waddingham's Acting Debut Was In A Massively Popular Sitcom

Actress Hannah Waddingham is a household name these days, thanks to her wonderful work as Rebecca Welton in Apple TV's hit sports sitcom "Ted Lasso" — so it should probably come as no surprise that her acting debut was in another massively popular sitcom years prior.

Before the actress made her mark with "Lasso" or her villainous guest arc on "Game of Thrones," she played a lap dancer named Jenny Turbot on an episode of the British series "Coupling," which aired on BBC Two and BBC Three for four seasons from 2000 to 2004.

Waddingham appeared in the Season 3 premiere, titled "Split," which aired in September 2002. Her scene showed her as a dancer who spends time with lead character Steve (Jack Davenport) and his friends at a strip club one night after he and his girlfriend, Susan (Sarah Alexander), break up. One of Steve's friends recognizes her from grade school, and it's a hilarious moment that highlights the kind of scene stealer Waddingham would become known as later in her career (especially considering her very early-aughts hairdo, which does some scene stealing of its own).