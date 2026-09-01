5 Best Dark Academia TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Autumnal colored schoolwear, dark gothic architecture, and lots of books: These are the features that make up the aesthetic of dark academia and, consequently, the best dark academia TV shows. The internet phenomenon began in 2014 on forums like Tumblr and Pinterest, where people were romanticizing education and reading. In the years that followed, fans began identifying books, movies, and TV series where the term was used more literally, with deadly secret societies or supernatural versions of high school.

"Dead Poets Society" and "Harry Potter" movies are like the godparents of dark academia art. "Dead Poets Society" tackles the learning side of dark academia, focusing on the magic and wonder that literature can bring. "Harry Potter" merges the supernatural side of gothic fiction in an educational setting. Several gothic Horror TV shows or teen dramas that end up on dark academia lists have a similar vibe to either of the above movies.

But for the best dark academia TV shows of all time, the series should have to fulfill both criteria. Education and literature, real or fictionalized, or self-discovery must be a central theme to fulfill the academia side of the aesthetic. The series must also lean into the gothic, sinister, or supernatural for the dark aspect.