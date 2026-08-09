There's a strong chance you're reading these words on an Apple device, whether a phone, tablet, or computer. It's a ubiquitous tech company, one that burrowed its way into the history books of creative culture with the introduction of the iPod in 2001. Now, Apple remains part of the cultural conversation in large part thanks to its streaming service, the simply named Apple TV (RIP +).

In a streaming landscape absolutely stuffed with content, Apple stands out with an emphasis on production value, star power, and quality control. You don't log into this service looking for laundry-folding background noise. You're looking for appointment television to pay attention to, from "Severance" to "Widow's Bay" and everything in between. As Apple SVP of Services Eddy Cue told TheWrap, "We don't want to be the most. We want to be the best."

If you're looking for more of the best, check out these 10 Apple TV shows without a single bad season. Happy streaming!