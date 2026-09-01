Heated Rivalry Season 2 Cast: Every Returning Actor

"Heated Rivalry" returns to Crave and HBO Max for Season 2 in Spring 2027, introducing several intriguing new characters, while also bringing back many of your Season 1 favorites.

As previously reported, quite a few important characters from Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" novels will be making their on-screen debut in "Heated Rivalry" Season 2. Justice Smith ("Generation") and Charlie Gillespie ("Julie and the Phantoms") will play social media manager Harris Drover and hockey bad boy Troy Barrett, whose relationship is the focus of Reid's "Role Model."

Other new additions include Daniel Diemer ("Percy Jackson and the Olympians") as hockey player Ryan Price, and Shaheen Jafargholi ("EastEnders") as musician Fabian Salah, whose love story is told in Reid's "Tough Guy"; Emily Hampshire ("Schitt's Creek") as Vanessa, Fabian's lesbian bestie; Edvin Ryding ("Young Royals") as Luca, a younger player with a possible crush on Ilya; Robert Naylor ("Alice in Borderland") as Wyatt, a hockey player and LGBTQ+ ally; Sabrina Jalees ("Mating Season") as sports agent Farah Jalali, and "Drag Race Canada" winner Priyanka as Farah's friend Tarek.

Now that we've gotten those newbies out of the way, let's talk about the characters with whom we already fell in love in Season 1. Read on for a breakdown of the cast members returning for "Heated Rivalry" Season 2.