Tim Curry And Annie Potts Co-Starred In Forgotten '90s Sitcom

The legendary actor and singer Tim Curry passed away in August 2026 at the age of 80, but his career will remain fondly remembered by fans for years to come. While he was best known for his roles in movies like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Clue," "It," and "Muppet Treasure Island," he also appeared on TV from time to time — including a failed sitcom in which he once starred with Annie Potts.

The 1997 series "Over the Top" focused on Simon Ferguson (Curry), an actor who, after being unexpectedly fired from his hit soap opera, is forced to seek shelter with his ex-wife (Potts) at the hotel she manages. Given their rocky past and Simon's arrogant nature, the show is rife with mix-ups and hijinks as they come to grips with their new status quo.

Although the "Over the Top" cast — which included Steve Carell, Luke Tarsitano, and Marla Sokoloff — gave strong performances, the show garnered less than stellar ratings after premiering on ABC. It was canceled after just a few episodes, torpedoing any chances of the show becoming one of Curry's memorable TV projects.